Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title

Kazakhstan (AP) – Novak Djokovic took just 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, beating third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday.

Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in just over a minute. The Serb did not have to deal with a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors.

It was the fourth title of the year for the Wimbledon champion, including Rome and Tel Aviv.

“I always hoped that I would have a great career,” said 35-year-old Djokovic. “Of course I didn’t know how many finals I would play, how many tournaments I would go on to win, but it was always my intention to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas, 24, who was chasing his third 2022 title after Monte Carlo and Mallorca, saved three of the five breakpoints. He won only 42% of his second service points, as opposed to Djokovic’s 80%.

Djokovic converted his third match point with a backhand winner for his second consecutive indoor hard court title after winning in Tel Aviv last week.

“You know, 35 is not 25,” said Djokovic. “But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions also helps to approach mentally in the right way.”