Djokovic returns to Australian soil ahead of open season

But Djokovic finished the year in such style and form that he was barely handicapped by missing the two hard-court majors that affected his ability to travel to Australia and the United States respectively. “The [Djokovic] he finished 2022 playing the best tennis, he does want to equal the current record that Rafa has”, Tiley said. “He has a goal of being the greatest of all time.” The Australian Open boss repeated his view that he does not believe Djokovic will receive a hostile reception from fans of the sport. “I have a lot of confidence in the Australian public,” Tiley said.

“We are a very well-educated sports audience, particularly those who come to tennis, love their tennis, love to see greatness, love to see great athletics, great matches. “And I’m very confident that the fans will react as we expect them to react and have respect for that.” Tiley also moved to soften expectations on Nick Kyrgios, declaring that players having to handle the pressure of home crowds “aren’t that straightforward”. A year after Ash Barty ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a local singles champion, world number 22 Kyrgios will play the hard-court major with renewed expectations after reaching his first final of a major at Wimbledon. Before Canberran battled their way to the All-England club decider in July, they had previously played just two Grand Slam quarterfinals: at Wimbledon in 2014 when they burst onto the scene, and the following year at the Australian Open. .

"To reach the Wimbledon final is quite a significant achievement," Tiley said of Kyrgios, who boasts a 37-10 record in 2022. Barty experienced immense pressure in recent years before adding the Australian Open trophy to her triumphs at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, slams won in 2019 and 2021 respectively. To a lesser extent, big things are expected of Kyrgios, who has reached the fourth round once since reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2015. "There's also a lot of pressure, playing at home in front of your home crowd and hoping you win," Tiley said when asked about Kyrgios. "That's why I think one of the biggest wins we've seen here at Melbourne Park was Ash Barty's win in 2022.