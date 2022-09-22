DJ Stu Allan dies aged 60: Music legend passes away after battling cancer for almost a year

DJ Stu Allan has died aged 60 after an almost year-long battle with cancer.

The death of the Nineties dance music legend was announced on social media on Thursday in a heartfelt statement.

The message shared on his Facebook read: ‘It is with great sadness that we write this message to let you know that Stu has passed away today.

‘As you know he has been ill for a while now and has been battling cancer for almost a year.

“Although we are so sad that he is no longer with us, we are relieved that he has finally found peace after his illness.”

The statement continued: ‘We will soon be holding a memorial event in Stu’s memory where we can all celebrate his amazing life.

“But for now Alison, Paul, Gary and Stu’s family need time to come to terms with their loss.

‘Feel free to leave a comment below telling us how you knew Stu and what memories you have of him.’

A similar statement was also shared on Twitter, with both messages featuring an animated image of the Manchester-based DJ doing the job he loved.

Following the news of Stu’s death, a number of other DJs and musicians took to Twitter to share their grief at his passing.

Friend Within wrote: ‘Stu Allan was one of the earliest names I ever remember in dance music. What a pioneer of the scene and a northern legend.’

John Brewin wrote: ‘Very sad. Stu Allan is the first radio DJ I heard playing rap, house, r&b and rave music from the mid 1980s onwards. Those of us who listened to Piccadilly and Key 103 were privileged to hear such a pioneer. He had a great deep voice for radio. Also some comedy words.’

‘He was my inspiration to be a DJ. I got a fake ID when I was 15 to see him play and I religiously listened to his Key 103 shows. They say never meet your heroes, but with Stu it wasn’t true. RIP Stu and thoughts with your family shared Anton Powers.

While Mark Breeze added: ‘What a lovely guy and great DJ, listened to you from Amnesia house, Bowlers and Key103.’

Meanwhile, a host of fans and music lovers reached out to express their grief over his death.

One person wrote: ‘Absolute legend, a massive loss to music and the raving world.’

Another upset music fan added: ‘Gutted. So sad to hear this. RIP Stu.’

‘I’m exhausted. His mix was a soundtrack to my youth. RIP Stu’ tweeted a third.

With another adding: ‘Really sad news. Good nights and memories at various clubs thanks to Stu.’

A fan favorite of the 1990s rave scene, Stu worked at Piccadilly Radio and Key 103 in Manchester throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The DJ was a pioneer of dance music in the North of England, while his popular music mixes of house, hip-hop and hardcore earned him the ranking of No.3 DJ by DJ Magazine in 1993.

Stuart started DJing back in 1982 and between 1984 and 1986 his mixes and remixes were played on Piccadilly Radio and featured on a number of shows including Chris Evans, Timmy Mallet and Tim Grundy.

Stu, who was also part of Eurodance act Clock, continued to be a force on the UK Old Skool house and hardcore music scenes, with gigs and festival bookings for later this year.

The DJ had been open to his fans about his battle with cancer, with Stu sharing a photo of himself receiving treatment in hospital.

He wrote: ‘Just a little update for the curious crew

‘This was me earlier this week on my next road to recovery receiving ‘treatment’ for a rare GIST. Please bear with me – some days I’ll be fine and some days I’ll feel a bit sh*t, but it’ll be okay. Thank you for your concern.’

Stuart is survived by his wife Alison, whom he married in 2015.