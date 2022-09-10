DJ Havana Brown cuts a casual figure in white activewear

<!–

DJ Havana Brown felt relaxed when she landed in Perth on Saturday.

The performer was joined by her fiancé Vince Deltito as they exited the terminal.

The 37-year-old was casually chic in a white activewear set consisting of a white sweater and matching track pants.

She added a pair of pale sneakers and a trendy necklace and wore sunglasses.

Opting for a sleek makeup look, the star wore her locks down and straight and added a nude lipstick.

Vince, meanwhile, opted for all-black with a shirt, unzipped jacket and dark-tone track pants.

The couple walked side by side with Vince who drove past a single carry-on suitcase.

Havana announced her engagement to Vince in August 2015.

She hinted that a secret wedding may have taken place in 2018 and told Daily Mail Australia that “it’s already happened”.

The Banana hitmaker also revealed that she was in no rush to have kids, saying she was happy with her life the way it was.

“I thought I would have a wish to have children by then, but I have a very good life,” she said.

“It sounds selfish, but I’m actually afraid to change it that drastically.”

That’s not to say she never will, while Havana admitted the thought crossed her mind.

“I’m sure when that time comes it will probably be better than the life I’m living now, but I don’t know,” she said.

‘I want to live my life, you know? i call him [Vince] my husband anyway, it’s almost like we’ve been together for 50 years,” she added.