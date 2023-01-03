DJ Diplo, 44, showcases his muscular chest and extensive tattoo collection at Bondi’s Icebergs pool

<!–

DJ Diplo proved he certainly doesn’t need a turntable to get attention as he went for a swim at Bondi Beach on Monday.

The American star, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, flaunted his toned figure as he stripped down to tight red shorts while swimming laps in Bondi’s famous Icebergs pool.

The 44-year-old showed off his toned stomach and meaty pecs as he soaked up the sun after playing Down Under at several New Year’s events.

The star showed off his extensive tattoo collection on his biceps and toned torso.

He also liked to show off his toned legs before donning goggles and swimming laps in the heavily Instagrammed pool.

He later basked in the sun by the ocean pool next to a retinue of bikini-clad women.

Diplo has been to a range of events including the 2022 Perth’s Wildlands Festival.

He later played at Sydney’s Field Day festival on New Year’s Day.

The American star was joined by Yung Lean and Dom Dolla on the festival circuit.

Diplo was only recently spotted frolicking with model Chantel Jeffries on a Miami beach after sparking dating rumors in 2020.

He first rose to fame in the late 1990s, while Chantel started out as a model, but entered the music business about four years ago and is occasionally referred to as the DJ by CJ.

The dynamic duo first sparked romantic rumors almost three years ago in January 2020 when they were seen wrapped around each other in the ocean in Mexico.

In the meantime, they’ve been spotted traveling together to multiple locations, including around November last year when they indulged in a vacation to Cabo San Lucas.

However, they never publicly stated that they were an item.

In December, during a beach day, Diplo was seen performing a headstand with another bikini bombshell, Sheribel Suarez, 24, of Love Island fame.

He was in Miami to attend Art Basel.