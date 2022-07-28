DIY pro’s budget and rental friendly hack for hanging curtains without putting holes in the wall

An Australian home stylist has shared a renter-friendly way to install sheer curtains for just $55, giving any home a chic, Hamptons vibe.

Tiffany, from Wollongong, hung her $11 Kmart curtains with four broom grabs and an expanding curtain rod from Bunnings that cost just $55.68.

The clever stylist placed a clamp to her Instagram page which shows how to install the sheer curtains in minutes without drilling holes in the wall.

Tiffany, a Wollongong mom and home stylist, shared a rent-friendly hack for hanging curtains

“It’s super quick and easy and perfect for renters looking for a damage-free way to hang curtains,” the mother of two wrote in the video’s caption.

Tiffany started by sticking four 3M broom grabs, each capable of carrying up to 1.8 kg, and sticking to the wall without peeling the paint, horizontally just above her window frame.

She hung the Kmart curtains on the Bunnings rod, which she then extended to the width of her windows.

The DIY guru mounted the curtain rod in each of the grabs designed to keep mops and brooms off the floor.

Tiffany hung her $11 Kmart curtains with four broom grabs (pictured left) and an expanding curtain rod (pictured right), both from Bunnings costing just $55.68 in total

The DIY guru then mounted the curtain rod into each of the grabs designed to keep mops and brooms off the floor

What did Tiffany use to hang her curtains? 1 x $11 Kmart Toulouse Voile Tab Top Curtain White

1 x $18.70 Windoware 150cm Black Expanding Reno Curtain Rod from Bunnings

2 x Command 1.8 kg broom grab – 2 pieces from Bunnings

“After shooting the video, I ended up moving the curtain rod to the window frame so that the net curtains are now touching the floor,” Tiffany added.

“It’s a great little hack for us renters when we have to compromise on everything styling.”

Tiffany’s video was viewed thousands of times and many tenants in the comments were impressed by her handy work.

‘Wish we knew this before our last rental!’ one person wrote while another said, ‘What a great hack, they look so fancy!’

“I absolutely love this and would if we move out of our current thatched rental,” replied a third.

“You should have put them higher against the ceiling and the window, it would have made the room look so much bigger,” suggested a fourth.

Previously, a Kmart shopper surprised thousands with her tenant hack by repurposing $35 Kmart kitchen trolleys into a makeshift kitchen island.

The mom shared her easy hack on a popular Facebook group and her post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

“I bought four of these $35 kitchen trolleys and put them together to make an island bench in my small kitchen,” she wrote. ‘I’m in love!’

How to make a room look bigger with curtains Hang them as high as possible By choosing long curtains and hanging them high above the window, you get the illusion of more height. Mounting curtain rods or rails closer to the ceiling rather than several inches above the window itself is a trick many interior designers and decorators have used for years. Luxurious floor-to-ceiling curtains demand attention and draw attention to the ceiling. Choose vertical prints and textures Prints and patterns that include vertical elements such as stripes can also be used to draw attention to the ceiling and make a room appear larger. The pattern doesn’t have to be very bold, even a subtle texture running through the curtains can be enough to make the eye wander to the top of the room. Try to avoid bold horizontal prints as this can have the opposite effect and make the room feel smaller and overcrowded. go long Another optical illusion you can create is to install a rod that is wider than the window you are covering. If you have a rod that is wider than the window, you can pull the curtains further back to show more of the window. If you can see the entire window, more light enters the room, making a space feel instantly more open and airy. Source: quickfitblindsandcurtains.com.au

A shopper has wowed thousands by converting four $35 Kmart kitchen trolleys into a makeshift kitchen island by putting them together

While Kmart no longer stocks the particular product the mother was using, there are currently several other similar options available for purchase, such as a $62 kitchen bench prep cart.

One of the best aspects of the makeshift kitchen island is that you can match it with the rest of your furniture.

The Kmart product is made of rubber wood and pine wood, both of which are easy to paint and customize.

Mom just bought four carts and put them side by side to create a square worktop and storage space.

The mom shared her simple hack on a popular Facebook group with over 380,000 members and her post got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

Many praised the mother’s genius idea of ​​expanding the amount of storage space in small kitchens in a stylish way.

“This looks so fashionable – it fits right in!” wrote a woman.

“The extra storage space is the real kicker — I can finally get my fruit off my dining table.”

While Kmart no longer stocks the particular product the mother was using, there are currently several other similar options available for purchase, such as a $62 kitchen table prep cart.

Hundreds raved because this newfound trick could then build rental-safe kitchen islands.

“I’ve always wanted a kitchen island like in the movies, but not a single house I’ve rented has had them…until now,” said one.

“This is a genius trick to transform an area of ​​empty space in the blink of an eye.”

“I have a small kitchen, but I feel like just two of those carts would do wonders for the scenery,” said a fourth.