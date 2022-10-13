Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s governorship candidates will have their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon wants to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic administration Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program endorsed by former president Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still in the process of presenting herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may see her in action for the first time during Thursday’s debate.

For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have run offensive ads portraying the Republican as too extreme on issues like abortion, pointing out Dixon’s opposition to the procedure, even in rape or incest cases. Those ads have gone largely unanswered as Dixon struggled to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign fund.

But with just weeks to go before the November 8 election, Dixon is expected to fire back at Whitmer during the Grand Rapids debate. She described the governor’s views as “radical” on issues such as education, abortion and criminal justice. Dixon has also criticized Whitmer on the campaign trail for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the lockdowns she imposed are hurting the state’s economy.

Whitmer is seeking her second term as governor after serving in the Michigan legislature, where she publicly shared her rape story during a debate on abortion coverage in 2013. She has since said she will “fight like hell” to protect abortion rights, including filing a lawsuit earlier this year to prevent a 1931 ban from taking effect in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overthrew Roe v. Wade. had brought.

Abortion has been a particularly prominent issue in Michigan this year, as voters in November will also decide whether the right to the procedure should be enshrined in the state constitution.

Dixon has said she supports abortion only to save the mother’s life, and she has been supported by anti-abortion groups, including the Right to Life of Michigan.

She has received support from the family of Betsy DeVos, the former Secretary of Education under Trump and a well-known member of the state’s GOP branch. Her campaign said she received help preparing for the debate from another aid, former Governor John Engler.

Dixon emerged from a five-candidate Republican primary after gaining Trump’s approval. She said during the primaries that she believed the 2020 elections was stolen of Trump, whose loss to Joe Biden in Michigan by some 154,000 votes was confirmed by multiple investigations and lawsuits.

The mother of four has criticized Whitmer about education in the state, saying parents should have more rights over what children are taught.

The two candidates will debate again on October 25 at Oakland University in Rochester.

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, not-for-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on classified issues.

Burnett reported from Chicago.

