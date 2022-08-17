Dixie D’Amelio teams up with Amazon to share her back-to-campus dorm life favorites

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

As you prepare to head back to campus, it’s time to load up on the essentials you’ll need to get you through the semester. Amazon has teamed up with a slew of influencers who have rounded up some of their style and tech favorites for the school year. Among them is Dixie D’Amelio, the social media darling known for everything from her burgeoning music career to her family’s reality show.

At just 21 years old, the TikTok sensation has a fantastic sense of style. Her carefully curated collection of affordable pieces is perfect whether you’re a freshman moving into a dorm or a senior settling into an apartment.

Put your favorites to work in this portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can play non-stop for up to 20 hours. Was $149.95 now only $114.95!

One you may need: the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. On sale now for $114.95 from $149.95, and available in a range of fun colors, it’s the ultimate schoolmate. Connect it to your smartphone or tablet and listen to your favorites for up to 20 hours of continuous play.

Dixie D’Amelio has teamed up with Amazon to launch a collection of her back-to-college favorites, perfect for adding a cozy and homey touch to your dorm or apartment.

Everything on the list is well-priced, making it easy to give your home away from home a cozier feel and add a few personal touches. There are also some bigger-ticket items in the mix, along with some fun basics that even commuting students can use. Here are a few more essentials from D’Amelio, all destined to make next semester one to remember.

This modern masterpiece offers the best of both worlds and is both a stylish desk lamp and a wireless Qi charger. Use it to power your smartphone and brighten up your room at the same time. The light is dimmable for extra visual comfort.

Absence makes the heart grow faster, but your loved ones are never far away if you can show them their photos. These chic leg inlay frames are handcrafted and available in a range of eye-catching patterns.

A good night's sleep is invaluable – and the right set of pillows can make all the difference. These are filled with gel fibers and offer a cheerful harmony of plush comfort and firm support. They also regulate the temperature, so you can sleep cooler at night.

You can never have too many pens – and these are just perfect with their ultra soft grips. With six in the pack, you can keep some in your bag and some on your desk and never run out.

A touch of fragrance can transform your space into a luxurious escape. When you need to catch your breath, let yourself be pampered with this candle, which combines notes of tropical fruits and tangy citrus. It is cast in a beautiful glass and also makes a nice accent for a desktop.

Vivid light is a must, whether you're studying or touching up your makeup for a well-deserved night out. This shapely floor lamp saves space while illuminating your room.

Organization is key, especially in a small space where every inch counts. This sleek cart offers three levels of valuable space for everything from bath essentials to decorative accents. In addition, it travels easily from one place to another.