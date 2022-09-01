Dixie D’Amelio shows off her toned tummy in a white bra top as she arrives at Avril Lavigne’s party

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dixie D’Amelio showed off her slim physique and toned stomach as she arrived solo at Avril Lavigne’s party at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The social media sensation and recording artist donned a tiny bra top with an inverted V-cut at the front and added black and white pants.

The outing comes after she denied that she and longtime beau Noah Beck had broken up.

Looks good: Dixie D’Amelio, 21, showed off her slim frame in a bralette top and pants in Hollywood on Wednesday

With a polished yet relaxed evening style, the 21-year-old looked radiant as she made her entrance.

The young brunette stunner looked happy in high-waisted gray pants and a white bra top that showed off her entire torso.

Embellishing her look with a white handbag and sneakers and a simple silver necklace, the star kept her hairstyle simple and chose a top knot for her locks.

Busy Girl: The Singer Teamed Up With Amazon To Launch A Collection Of Her Favorite Back-to-College Favorites Perfect For Giving A Dorm Or Apartment A Cozy Atmosphere

D’Amelio is fighting rumors of an alleged split from boyfriend and fellow social media personality Beck since he failed to attend her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas last month.

The couple — who are celebrating their two-year anniversary this month — met in early 2020 and made it official by the end of the year.

Attributing his absence to his work schedule, Beck immediately responded to the speculation on his Twitter in an effort to quell the rumours.

Addressing rumours: Dixie, 21, spoke out declaring that her boyfriend, Noah Beck had not broken up with her and that the two lovebirds are still together but have chosen not to show their relationship on social media

Addressing the ongoing question about the status of their relationship, the A Letter to Me singer told a People interviewer, “As we’ve said a million times, we’ve decided to take our relationship off social media,” explaining further explains that the decision to do so was to ‘focus on’ [their] mental health.’

Beck has also kept the same feeling.

In an interview with E! News’ personality revealed that the duo had made a joint decision at the beginning of the year to keep their relationship more private.