Dixie D’Amelio reveals that she has NOT split from Noah Beck and blames social media for the rumors

Dixie D’Amelio opened up about rumors that she broke up with her boyfriend, Noah Beck.

The 21-year-old One Whole Day singer walked the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

During an interview with People at the event, the star stated that she was still in a relationship with the TikTok star, also 21, explaining that the two took their relationship “off social media.”

The TikTok star dropped by to talk about the rumors speculating that she is no longer dating Noah.

“As we’ve said a million times, we’ve decided to take our relationship off social media,” she explained, adding that the decision was to focus on “our mental health.”

Dixie also stressed that showcasing their relationship on social media “causes a lot of drama no matter what we do.”

The social media personality also explained that the two are concentrating on their own busy schedules along with “working on ourselves and working on our careers.” At the very end of the interview, Dixie said, “We love each other.”

Noah has also commented on the decision to keep their relationship private with earlier this year e! News.

“I’ve told a lot of people that we keep things offline. And since we’ve done this, it’s been good,” he revealed.

The TikTok star added that the choice is “in a sense like a burden off the shoulder.”

“We just enjoy the time together instead of making it seem like we’re doing it for our fans in a way,” he told the publication.

‘We do it for each other and that’s what it’s about’, concludes the media personality.

Recently, rumors circulated that the two lovebirds got into a fight and broke up when Noah wasn’t at Dixie’s big 21st birthday party in Las Vegas.

The singer of A Letter To Me celebrated her big birthday milestone earlier this month on August 12.

According to PeopleNoah took to his Twitter to quickly stop the rumors, writing, “As for Dixie’s birthday party, my work has kept me from going to the fun in Vegas.”

Towards the end of his statement, the social media personality added, “We need the help of people who support/love us to lift us up and not down.”

The two talented stars met earlier in 2020 but only officially started dating in September of that year, when they were both 19 years old.

Dixie has a large social media presence, with 57.4 million followers on TikTok and 24.7 million on Instagram.

Noah also has a large fan following and has 33.8 million followers on TikTok, with about 9 million fans on Instagram.