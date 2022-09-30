Divorcee becomes SUGAR MAMA and gives her toyboy $1,000 in cash allowance every MONTH 

A divorcee has revealed why she loves being a ‘sugar momma’ and pampering her toy lover with designer clothes, cars and expensive vacations.

Kara Miller, 36, from California, loves to treat her partner Daniel, 27, to treats, often sharing the results of her shopping trips with her 10,000 followers on Instagram.

She first met her partner on Bumble in July 2019, three months after she divorced her husband of four years, whom she did not name for privacy reasons.

Kara, who ‘loves taking care of men’, started out by sending Daniel $40 a week, but as the couple grew closer, she increased the allowance.

She now sends him between $500 and $1,000 a month, going so far as to write a contract that is ‘reviewed annually’ and ‘lists your weekly allowance’, including terms and conditions.

“I love taking care of men,” the clinical psychology student said. I always have, even in my marriage and after.

‘After my separation and divorce, I took care of a man who became my sugar baby [not Daniel]. I did everything for him.

“I gave him a lot of money and bought him necessities like alcohol and cigarettes and even paid for the tickets he got.”

Kara, who also works with people with special needs, said she treats her new sugar baby, Daniel, to “cars, designers, expensive food and travel,” but ultimately chooses cash when offered the option.

The sugar mama, who earns roughly $6,000 a month, has many sources of income, including working “really hard” on her social media account to fund the couple’s lavish lifestyle.

The influencer drives a Lexus 400 and lives in an expensive neighborhood, but she prefers not to ‘live rich’ and often puts Daniel’s needs before her own.

Currently, he is her only sugar baby. She said: ‘I don’t really buy Daniel any fancy items [anymore] because he refuses, he would rather have the money. I’m fine with that because I know he’s happier that way.

Despite receiving negative comments online, Sugar Mama is unconcerned about the possible backlash the couple’s romance could have.

She explained: ‘People will judge me for who I am, but I honestly don’t care anymore.

‘I’m trying to show that women are perfectly capable of taking care of men.

Either they accept it or they don’t. Honestly, I only listen to people who support me.

Kara recently shared with her online followers the result of several expensive shopping trips she went on with Daniel.

One clip, titled ‘Buying my sugar baby shoes’, has amassed over 6,000 views so far.

In the video, she picked up a pair of Balenciaga shoes for Daniel, which sell for $750.

In another clip, Daniel requested a Lamborghini, although Kara joked that this exuberant request is a ‘maybe’.

The arrangement has divided social media users, with some calling Daniel “lucky” while others were left shocked at the amount of money Kara spends on him.

Although Daniel is her only sugar baby at the moment, it hasn’t stopped Kara from making videos with other potential sugar babies.

Some have even offered to take his place. ‘Lucky guys,’ one user wrote.

‘Sign me up, I’ll take Steeler tickets…’ commented another viewer.

‘How can I register?’ someone else asked.

However, not everyone was so pleased with their arrangement.

‘Are you sure you want to live this kind of life?’ one viewer commented.

“Little children entertained by the material,” wrote a second person.

Currently, though, she’s happy with her one-man setup.