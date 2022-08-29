Divers plumb the depths as they do battle in the world bog-snorkelling championships 

Mid-Wales was inundated today as divers from around the world descended on a peat bog in the region to take part in the famous World Swamp Snorkeling Championships.

The 34th Annual Rude Health World Bog Snorkeling Championships took place in Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, August 28, with a Swamp Snorkeling Triathlon also taking place on Saturday.

Organizers have boasted that participants in the two races will compete for “one of the most prestigious (in our opinion) titles in international sport.”

Prizes will be awarded for the fastest divers to complete the 60-meter trench course, as well as for the best-dressed divers, as divers dress up while practicing the extreme sport.

Safety First: Mark Williams Prepares to Compete in Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships

Taking the plunge: diver Mark Williams enters the murky swamp in Wales during Sunday’s Championships

I’m going in: Mark Williams, dressed in a Baywatch-inspired costume, took the plunge on Sunday

Visit Wales tells those aspiring to be swamp divers: ‘If you prefer style over speed, you can enter the Fancy Dress Section, which has prizes for the best costumes.

“In previous years, a pantomime horse may have been the most difficult to snorkel in, closely followed by a man with an ironing board who simultaneously competed in the other idiosyncratic international sport of another ‘Extreme Ironing’.”

Divers’ costumes seem to get more flamboyant every year.

Contestants and partners Shawn Palmer and Louise Wild kiss after they both compete in the Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships

The women’s champion was Betsy Creak with a time of 1 minute 42.22 seconds and the Overseas Champion was Ian Maclachlan from South Africa with a time of 1 minute 38.75 seconds

The winner of today’s race was world record holder Neil Rutter, who set a time of 1 minute 18.82 seconds in the 2018 Championships

Swamp shark: This year brave divers showed off sharks, lifeguards and Santas as they took the plunge

This year, brave divers showed off sharks, lifeguards and Santas as they took the plunge.

Andrew Tarver from Canada, who was on honeymoon in Wales, celebrated by entering the race dressed as a bride.

Mr Rutter mounted a successful defense of his title but failed to break his own record in time.

About 150 divers take part in the event every year. The crazy event was first conceived at a local pub, the Neuadd Arms in Llanwrtyd Wells

He broke the previous world record of 1 minute 22.56 seconds set in 2014 by Kirsty Johnson of Surrey in 2018, and again this year achieved a fast time of 1 minute 21.78 seconds.

The women’s champion was Betsy Creak with a time of 1 minute and 42.22 seconds.

There was also an Overseas Champion title, claimed by Ian Maclachlan of South Africa with a time of 1 minute 38.75 seconds.

About 150 divers take part in the event every year.

Andrew Tarver from Canada, who honeymooned in Wales, celebrated his birthday by entering the race dressed as a bride

In 2019, bog snorkelers came to the international event from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden and the US.

In the same year, Lonely Planet described it as one of the world’s top 50 “must-do” experiences.

The race will take place in Waen Rhydd Swamp, about a mile outside the town of Llanwrtyd Wells, and will start at approximately 10am.

One with nature: A participant wears a pink floral dress and sash in support of Lupus UK’s charity at the event

Llanwrtyd Wells claims to be Britain’s smallest town.

The crazy event was first conceived at a local pub, the Neuadd Arms in Llanwrtyd Wells.

Visit Wales says there is plenty of hospitality for spectators at the annual event.

The World Bog Series is just one of many bizarre sporting events hosted by the company Green Events

A participant plunges into the muddy depths at Waen Rhydd bog, about a mile outside the town of Llanwrtyd Wells

‘For spectators there are plenty of food stalls, a bouncy castle, live music and plenty of real ales and cider (as you would expect from an event born in the local pub).’

The World Bog Series is just one of many bizarre sporting events hosted by Green events business around the Llanwrtyd Wells area every year.

Their first event, the world famous Man versus Horse race, started in 1980.

Sian Andrews with a beaming smile as she competes in the Rude Health World Bog Snorkeling Championships