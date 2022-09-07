Diver demonstrates how to avoid a shark attack in viral videos

A professional diver demonstrates how to avoid shark attacks and tells you never to splash or try to swim away because you look like prey.

Kayleigh Grant, 34, is the founder and operator of Kaimana Ocean Safari, a tourism company in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. She has 1.2 million followers on TikTokwhere she posts videos of her underwater adventures.

The Pennsylvania native went viral a few weeks ago when she shared a video of her colleague swimming away from a shark to show why it’s the last thing you should do.

‘Splashing and swimming away imitates what prey do. When we’re dealing with apex predators like sharks, we also want to act like predators,” she explains in a voiceover.

“What you really want to do is don’t splash, turn around, look at the animal and keep eye contact,” she adds. “With tiger sharks, you can put your hand on their head, press down gently, and they’ll be led away from you.”

The footage shows the shark following the diver as she swims away. Only when she turns around, stares at the animal and presses its head, does it change direction.

Grant advises using other methods to distract a shark before resorting to touching. In a follow-up video, she shows the importance of making eye contact when swimming with sharks.

‘This shark swam right up to me, but as soon as I turn my body I look at the animal, [and] makes eye contact, he decides to turn and swim away,” she notes. “Making eye contact is intimidating and that’s what other predators do.”

She added in the caption that the shark was “probably just exploring” and didn’t come to bite her, but she was able to deter him by just letting him get on with it.

“Making eye contact is rule number one when diving with sharks!” she wrote.

Grant was inspired to share another video on the topic after a viewer asked what she would do if a shark opens its mouth when trying to redirect it.

“This is such a rare situation that I only have one video that I can show you,” she says, explaining that “in this situation, there are many different things you can do.”

“If the shark comes in, I’m going to divert it. He decides to open his mouth, so I take my hand out of that area and put my hand on another area of ​​the shark.’

“Here I was focused on getting my body to the side of the shark, away from the shark’s mouth. They are still wild animals and totally unpredictable.’

Grant stressed in the caption that people should not swim with sharks without a professional diver.

“We’re showing you these videos in case you ever find yourself in this rare emergency on your own,” she wrote. “We want everyone to stay safe from sharks.”

Grant has been diving since moving to Hawaii 10 years ago. She estimates she has swum with thousands of sharks, but she told… KHON that she has never had a ‘close call’.

She explained that sharks are surprisingly shy, and despite the common misconception, they are not attracted to human blood.

“If you dive for a living, you definitely go into the ocean with a lot of cuts and scrapes, and I’ve been around sharks bleeding a little and there’s no response,” she said. ‘We don’t smell or taste like their natural food source, which is fish!’

Grant reiterated once again that there are many things people can do to prevent a shark attack, including knowing when to swim in the ocean and when not.

“The best way to do that is to stay calm, don’t splash, keep eye contact, and if someone comes up to you, try to keep your fins or camera between you and them,” she told the news channel.

“Don’t surf or swim in murky waters or after heavy rainfall, don’t swim near anyone actively fishing or harbor mouths, and don’t swim and surf in groups.”