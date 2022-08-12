Ditching Fossil Fuels – The New York Times

By the end of today, Congress will likely have passed the largest climate bill in US history.

This newsletter has already discussed the main objectives of the bill and the background to how it came about. Today I want to go into more detail and explain how it will help people and businesses to ditch the dirty energy that contributes to global warming.

What’s on the bill?

The climate provisions of the bill are usually a collection of subsidies for energy that does not emit CO2, such as solar, wind and nuclear energy. Without these subsidies, polluting fossil fuels are often even cheaper. The subsidies try to give cleaner energy a head start.

“I don’t mean this in an exaggeration: this really changes everything,” said Jesse Jenkins, a climate policy expert at Princeton University. “It’s going to effectively shift the financial business from dirty energy to clean energy for everyone.”