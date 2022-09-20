Dita Von Teese sparkles in a green sequin gown at the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling

Dita Von Teese cut an elegant figure as she stepped outside at the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Mondays.

The burlesque dancer, 49, shone in a show-stopping green sequin dress with waterfall sleeves and a plunging neckline as she posed on the red carpet.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of cream heels and kept her essentials in a sparkly silver clutch.

Dita, who plays Gigi in Don’t Worry Darling, accentuated her bold features with 1950s-style mascara and a bold touch of rouge lipstick.

She styled her shiny chocolate locks in a voluminous curled bob as she joined her co-stars Harry Styles and Gemma Chan at the highly anticipated New York premiere.

The actress, called the Queen of Burlesque is in a relationship with graphic designer Adam Rajcevich, 35, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost seven years.

Adam is a Visual Designer for Disney and has been with the company since December 2014.

Dita has only been married once. From 2005 to 2007, she was married to rocker Marilyn Manson.

Dita started her career as a burlesque dancer and Playboy model.

She has since expanded her career with a lingerie and cosmetics line and a beauty book, Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour.

In 2012, Dita created her own make-up line, Classics, in collaboration with the Artdeco brand. That same year, she launched Von Follies, a lingerie collection.

She has also taken up acting, starring in Don’t Worry Darling, wearing a white wig over her signature black locks for her cameo as burlesque dancer Gigi.

Despite all the hype surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, it currently has a dismal 34 percent rating (out of 64 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Notably missing from the premiere were protagonists Florence Pugh – who is recording Dune: Part Two abroad – and Chris Pine – who is in post-production on his directorial debut Poolman.

Both actors attended the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, where images of Harry appearing to spit on Chris went viral, but they both denied it happened.

A video showed Harry sitting down next to Chris, who had clapped but stopped immediately when his opponent sat down.

However, the video showed no spit, and a second clip from a different angle showed the two chatting politely just seconds later.

A representative of Chris later vehemently denied that there had been spat.

Florence skipped a press conference for the film because her flight was said to land too late to get there, though she was later seen in Venice nearby while it was taking place.

Romance: The actress, also known as the Queen of Burlesque, is in a relationship with graphic designer Adam Rajcevich, 35, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost seven years

Director Olivia Wilde, who is in a relationship with lead actor Harry, is at the center of speculation about a reported breakup with Florence on set.

Florence’s original costar Shia LaBeouf also contributed to the drama surrounding the film.

He was originally supposed to star in Don’t Worry Darling before Olivia replaced him with Harry.

After LaBeouf was sued by his ex-FKA twigs and details of his alleged sexual battery and harassment against her emerged, Olivia claimed she fired him from the production.

Yaks! Despite all the hype surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, it currently has a dismal rating from 34 percent (out of 64 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the Honey Boy actor later produced a video that Wilde apparently sent him begging him to stick with the production, claiming he was left with “a lack of rehearsal time” while forwarding emails to Variety to support his cause.

Florence and Olivia are said to have quietly argued after the actress reportedly felt uncomfortable with Olivia’s committed relationship with Harry.

But she claimed to Vanity Fair that her relationship with former partner Jason Sudeikis was “long before” she and Harry first hooked up.