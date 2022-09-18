Disturbing video shows LA man kicking dog in face in hallway of apartment building

<!–

A disturbing video shows a Los Angeles man brutally punching a dog in the face in the hallway of an apartment building after being asked to move his white BMW.

Surveillance footage, posted online by a resident of the building, shows the unidentified man walking up to the large, fluffy dog, pushing him back into a corner before hitting the dog’s head with his fist. .

The dog squats in the corner as he tries to get away from the man, who then kicks the animal several times before snapping his leash onto him.

Police have released a still image of the man, who has still not been identified

He then dragged the dog down the hallway before reportedly taking off in a white BMW

As the two quickly walk down the hallway, the man kicks back outside and the dog tries in vain to dodge the impact.

The dog is kicked at least three more times as the man leads him down the hallway of the Gateway apartment complex near Angel Stadium.

Resident Kris Kelly, who posted the video, said the man was angry after being asked to move his white BMW. She claimed he later ran off in the car.

Locals began tagging the Anaheim Police Department, and Sergeant Shane Carringer told KTLA he “knew immediately” it would be something the department would investigate.

Police are still looking for the man and have not yet launched any criminal charges.

Local dog owners expressed disgust at the video, claiming they would never do the same, no matter how angry they were.

Alex Cannas told KTLA, “As a dog owner, I would never kick my dog ​​in the face, no matter how bad she did something. It’s not easy to watch.’

Cheyenne Martinez was shocked when she saw the video and said, ‘How can you treat a dog like that? It had no sense of anything.’