Disturbing RyanAir passenger gets eight weeks in prison after he threw confiscated wine on the toilet

A drunk airline passenger who brought his own wine and started drinking it in the toilet after it was seized has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Meredith Gibbons became a nightmare for RyanAir staff on his flight from Alicante to Newcastle when he started drinking large amounts of booze and became disruptive.

Newcastle Crown Court learned that staff confiscated wine from him as it had not been purchased on board, but Gibbons removed it from the galley and snuck it into the toilet so he could continue drinking.

Police were called and waited for the plane to land to arrest the 36-year-old on November 19.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane said: ‘The police officer proceeded to the gate where the aircraft had arrived and was told by members of the crew that the passenger in seat 5A was intoxicated and had been disruptive during the flight.

“Mr. Gibbons was that passenger.”

The court heard that the police officer initially only put one handcuff on Gibbons to allow him to safely walk down the stairs.

However, he continued to insult and threaten to “launch” them down.

When they landed on the ground, both handcuffs were put on him, but he continued to struggle with the officer, who had called for help at the time.

Gibbons, with no fixed address. who has 12 prior convictions for 26 misdemeanor offenses, later pleaded guilty to drunkenness on an airplane.

Mitigating, Kate Barnes told the court that Gibbons was asked to hand over his wine because it was not bought on board.

However, he was then able to retrieve it from the galley and sneak it into the toilet, where he continued to drink.

Ms Barnes said: ‘It’s embarrassing behavior and behavior that was clearly a nuisance to the cabin crew.

“It is thankful that the behavior stops there. He has not been charged with assault or public order offences.

“He had to deal with a very traumatic incident in 2019, he and his partner at the time had a fourth child that they lost when they were eight months old.

“He handled it very badly. He tells me that he had been trying to stay clean and sober but that he had been on vacation with his now current partner at this incident.

“He thought it was all right, but that was a naive and misguided opinion.”

However, the court heard that Gibbons had seen a therapist to help with his problems. Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to eight weeks in jail.

The judge said, “It is your duty to behave for the safety of everyone else. Somewhat unusually, there is no direct evidence of the crew or passengers on the plane.”

The judge added: “There’s the offer of a job to start soon and a reference from your mother’s partner, a retired professor who paints a very different picture of a very different side of your character.”