Disturbing drawings and notes found in Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz’s jail cell

Disturbing scribbles found in Parkland mass school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s prison cell show the number “666” he wrote on the wall in his own blood, while others reveal he “wants to go to death row” and then “be buried with a woman” who had as good a life as I did.’

Cruz, 23, who shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been in court for weeks — and is often seen at the defense table waiting to be told whether he will live or die.

Now, the public is getting a glimpse into the mind of the known killer after the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released Monday a trove of sketches and rambles created by Cruz during his time behind bars.

Several drawings depict Satan and pentagrams, with ‘Hail, Satan!’ while the known killer begs the jury to give him the death penalty. He writes that he wants to be buried with a woman.

“I don’t want a life, please help me get to death row!”

Other pages feature scribbles of automatic weapons and ammunition as he writes that he hopes for another mass shooting.

“I don’t want to be bothered by anything or anyone. I can’t wait to die,” he writes. ‘Blood, blood. I just want to see blood fall.’

One image is a photograph of the wall of his prison cell, scribbled with the numbers “666” in what appears to be blood.

Cruz’s lawyers are trying to convince his jury to sentence him to life without parole rather than death, arguing that he was “poisoned in utero” by his birth mother’s drinking and drug use during pregnancy and that ‘his brain was broken beyond repair’.

After the release of the drawings, Cruz’s lawyers began the second day of their defense by building on testimony that his birth mother’s cocaine and alcohol abuse during pregnancy caused him serious brain damage, putting him on a road that led to him killing 14 students and three. Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employees.

They try to persuade his jury to sentence him to life in prison instead of the death penalty.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders in October and the trial is only to determine his sentence.

As a toddler, Cruz was intellectually and physically behind other children, isolating himself and hitting and biting to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday.

Anne Fischer, who ran the daycare center Cruz attended from about age 1, said he didn’t progress as fast as other kids and was smaller.

She said that while the other toddlers could ask for their water cups and use a spoon, Cruz couldn’t. She said he would fall if he tried to run and that his head and ears were out of proportion to his body.

“He isolated himself a lot. He would sit in the corner and observe,’ Fischer said.

He pushed other kids because he “didn’t know how to express himself,” she said.

“If someone else had a toy that Nikolas wanted, he would just go upstairs and get the toy and hit the child’s hand to get the toy or object. When a teacher tried to work with him to let him use his spoon or not to use his hand, he would knock the teacher’s hand away.’

She said Lynda Cruz, his adoptive mother, loved Nikolas and did her best, but was not quick to admit he had problems.

She said that since the shooting, she sometimes feels a little guilty and wonders if she could have done something “so he could be a better person.”

Patricia Devaney-Westerlind, who lived across the street from Lynda and Roger Cruz, said Lynda Cruz kept the 4,500-square-foot home spotless and raised Nikolas and his younger half-brother Zachary, who the family also adopted.

“He was a cute little baby,” she said of Nikolas. “She was going to get him all those sailor outfits. She was just the happiest I’ve ever seen her.’

But she saw many of the same problems that Fischer did – that Nikolas Cruz, except for her daughter, who was about eight months younger than him, could not have a relationship with other children.

‘I didn’t see anything else until I was about 18 months old. He’s very, very hyper. Very,’ she said. ‘Always running around. He didn’t talk, so if he wanted toys, he’d go after someone.’

Patricia ‘Trish’ Devaney Westerlind gets emotional as she talks about Nikolas as a little boy during the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday

Devaney-Westerlind said that when the neighborhood kids gathered at her house, Cruz would be left alone and hiding behind the blinds.

“You’d see all the kids on the floor playing with other toys and he’d be somewhere else,” she said.

She said Cruz was a bed and pants-wetter until he was 6 or 7, causing other kids to bully him.

“He would get upset and break their toys,” she said. “He would be very upset, he clenched his fists. He would be very angry. It would go on for a while. He wouldn’t get over it.’

The defense is trying to get over the prosecution’s case, including surveillance footage of Cruz mowing down students and staff as he stalked a three-story building for seven minutes, photos of the aftermath, and a jury’s visit to the building.

For Cruz to receive a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous. If one juror votes for life, that’s his punishment.