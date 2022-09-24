‘Distressed’ woman seen running from bushes while holding her trousers as police hunt man

<!–

A ‘troubled’ woman emerged from the undergrowth holding her pants, shortly before a man was spotted leaving the scene and grabbing a second woman by the wrist and neck.

The disturbing reports, which took place shortly after midnight Monday near the Rose Gardens, Portsmouth, have prompted police to ask for help in identifying the man in question. The sun reports.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘An ailing woman was seen leaving an area of ​​shrubbery at the Rose Gardens close to the tennis courts, leading back to Canoe Lake.

“We are currently conducting a number of investigations to identify the man and woman seen in distress.”

The woman was wearing a red top and was holding what looked like pants or leggings. She ran toward the golf course.

Police are looking for a man described as a mixed race, about six feet tall and between the ages of 30 and 35.

He had a Pakistani accent and was wearing a black hoody, black sweatpants and a solid black baseball cap.

The suspect’s entire face was covered except for his eyes.

After leaving the scene, witnesses saw the man grab a second woman in her thirties by the wrist and neck before walking away toward the Rose Gardens.

The second woman was not injured.

DS Terry Langworthy, of the Criminal Investigation Department of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘We are currently working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident and an important part of our investigation is identifying and speaking to the woman who was seen in distress. .

“We’d really like to talk to her to make sure she’s okay and to see if she has anything to report to us.

“We are also in the process of identifying the man described above and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw a man who matched the description above or anyone who was acting suspiciously in the area.

“Did you see a woman who seemed upset or know someone who could be?

“Are you witnessing an altercation between a man and a woman in the area around the time specified?

“Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and do you have dashcam footage that could help our investigation?

“We appreciate that reports of this nature are of concern to people living in the area and we want to reassure you that we are working very hard to determine the circumstances of what happened and to locate the man involved.

Over the next few days, officers will be patrolling the area extra. Please approach them if you have any concerns or questions.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44220382284.