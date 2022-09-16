Distant acquaintances are more likely to help you land your next job than close friends, study finds

When it comes to finding a job, you might think about asking your close friends for help.

But a new study suggests it might be a better bet to target your friends’ friends.

Researchers at MIT studied LinkedIn connections and found that distant acquaintances are more likely to help you find your next job than close friends.

In the study, the team looked into the impact of social media on the labor market.

“The ‘strength of weak ties’, one of the most influential social theories of the past hundred years, argues that infrequent, arm-length relationships – known as weak ties – are more beneficial for employment, promotions and wages than strong ties,” explained Professor Sinan Aral.

“Despite there have been more than 65,000 citations in the past 50 years, there have been no large-scale experimental causal tests of this theory with regard to employment.”

The theory of the strength of weak bands was first proposed by Mark Granovetter in 1973.

It is based on the idea that weak ties give distant groups of people access to new information that can lead to new opportunities.

In the new study, the researchers wanted to understand whether the weak ties strength theory would be helpful in creating new job opportunities through LinkedIn.

Their research included data from more than 20 million LinkedIn users over a five-year period, during which 600,000 new jobs were created.

The researchers randomly assigned some LinkedIn users to receive more recommendations from distant acquaintances, while others received recommendations from close friends.

The results showed that weaker tires increased the likelihood of labor mobility the most.

Based on the findings, the researchers suggest that job seekers should broaden their social network beyond their immediate circle of friendship (stock image)

“Our results show that the greatest labor mobility arises from moderately weak ties – social connections between the very weakest ties and ties with medium relationship strength,” said Professor Iavor Bojinov, an author of the study.

The researchers also looked at how this effect manifested itself in different industries.

They found that weak ties in particular led to more applications in IT, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“The effect of weak ties was true on average, but was even stronger for jobs in more digital industries,” said Professor Erik Brynjolfsson, co-author of the study.

Based on the findings, the researchers suggest that job seekers should broaden their social network beyond their immediate circle of friendship.

“Weak links on social networks can be an extremely useful part of managing your career, promotions, advancement and even wages,” added Professor Aral.