Disrupted nights during menopause cost women FIVE WEEKS’ sleep every year, survey shows 

Women lose five and a half weeks of sleep a year due to menopause, a study has suggested.

A poll of 2,000 women found that nearly two-thirds of those going through menopause suffer from disrupted sleep.

These women wake up an average of 2.7 times a night and experience a variety of problems, including night sweats, insomnia and heart palpitations.

This corresponds to a loss of two hours and 36 minutes per night, which equates to 5.5 weeks per year.

The duration of symptoms varies between women, but averages about four years, which equates to more than five months of missed sleep during menopause.

Experts warn that changes in hormone levels can cause sleep disturbances, while sleep disturbances in a vicious cycle can also alter hormone levels.

The study found that 82 percent of menopausal women suffer from body temperature problems, with 61 percent experiencing night sweats, 41 percent experiencing insomnia and 23 percent experiencing palpitations.

As a result, two-thirds of women say they are more tired than usual during the day.

Hannah Shore, a sleep expert at bedding company Silentnight, who conducted the study, said: “Our study uncovers the true extent of the problem when it comes to sleep and menopause, with women losing more than a month of sleep each. and every year.

This amounts to a huge amount of sleep lost during a woman’s average menopause, which can last up to ten years for some women and cause a host of other problems, from insomnia to problems in people’s personal lives.

“To access a good night’s sleep during menopause, our body temperature has to drop by about a degree or two.”

She added that anyone who has trouble sleeping during menopause should first see a doctor for advice and further treatment.

A separate poll conducted by cosmetics company Avon found that 86 percent of women feel intimidated by perimenopause — the time when the body makes its natural transition to menopause.

Most do not feel well informed about the condition, while only 14 percent feel comfortable talking about their experience.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail’s Fix the HRT Crisis campaign took a major win after pharmacists were given the go-ahead to prescribe alternatives to out-of-stock treatments.

Other demands of the manifesto include the immediate implementation of the annual fee for HRT medications.