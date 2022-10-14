Disney’s Secret Society Is Getting a Movie From Qui Nguyen and Ryan Reynolds

Step aside, The haunted housea new themed Disney theme park movie is in the works, coming from Ryan Reynolds and Strange world director Qui Nguyen. The duo will make a new movie inspired by Disney’s Association of Explorers and Adventurers.





The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, also known as SEA, started as a part of the Tokyo Disneyland knowledge and attractions. The characters are also featured in the Mystic Manor attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland. This fictional society has an intense and detailed mythology behind it. Originally founded in Italy in 1538, the association soon expanded around the world. The SEA not only counts explorers and adventurers in its broad membership, but also includes scientists, artists and travelers of all levels. Names of some of the eclectic crew members include Harrison Hightower III, Mary Oceaneer and Lord Henry Mystic. Although the SEA crew has its origins in these two attractions, it has since hit many parts of the Disney parks and properties to the point that avid fans can find connections between many attractions, and you can catch SEA paraphernalia around various theme park attractions. and attractions.

Nguyen is set to write the film, which will be live-action. Reynolds, for his part, will serve as the project’s producer, along with executives from his Maximum Effort banner. Nguyen’s take on the SEA will reportedly follow new characters not featured in the original SEA lore, and the story will take on a supernatural angle that leans toward the Mystic Manor chapter of society.

This project will differ from the upcoming Disney+ series which is also based on the Society of Explorers and Adventurers. The Disney+ project is produced and written by Ron Moore. Moore’s project is set in the Magic Kingdom Universe, an alternate universe where themed lands and characters in Disney parks exist in a different reality.

However, this isn’t the first time Nguyen has teamed up with Disney. Nguyen previously worked on Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange world, which follows the Clade family, a clan of explorers who must come together to find their way through their most dangerous mission yet. the movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaidand Jaboukie Young-White among other things. Reynolds, for his part, is about to return as Deadpool in the coming Deadpool 3part of the Marvel studios owned by Disney.

Further details about the upcoming project have not yet been released, but whatever comes of the upcoming project, it is sure to be quite an adventure. You can watch the trailer for Nguyen’s Strange world below.