Disney’s Pocahontas star Irene Bedard arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio

The actress who voiced the title character in Disney’s 1995 animated film Pocahontas was arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio for nearly two years after being arrested twice in three days.

Irene Bedard, 55, was taken into custody Friday by police in Green County, Ohio, for disorderly conduct.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, officers did a health check after receiving a report that a woman had passed out in the bushes on a residential street.

Police said they found the actress in a nearby parking lot upon arrival, as she was displaying a range of emotions, including calm talking to being angry and crying.

Law enforcement officials say Irene was with another woman named Sheila who told them the name of someone they could contact for the actress, causing Irene to yell that she didn’t want that person involved.

Police say Irene tried to run further, nearly knocking over a table on the sidewalk.

It is alleged that Irene then stopped running and walked quietly with the police for a moment, then suddenly became enraged at a previous interaction with the police.

Officers said Irene backed into a large window while yelling at them as they grabbed her by the wrist for fear she would shatter the glass and then lead her away.

Police said they confirmed Irene had no one to call to look after her before telling her she had been arrested, leading to the actress flexing her arms and trying to break free from a cop’s grip. while the other officers held her in handcuffs.

Law enforcement officers claimed it didn’t end there because Irene then became dead weight when they took her to the police cruiser and she had to be held up.

Irene was taken to Green County Jail, charged with disorderly conduct and released on Sunday.

Almost two years ago, in December 2020, she was arrested twice in three days after drunken incidents.

Irene Bedard was taken into police custody twice in the span of three days, according to a police report obtained at the time by TMZ.

The 53-year-old was first arrested on the night of Friday, November 27, 2020, at her ex-husband’s home in Beavercreek, Ohio as police responded to a potential domestic violence situation.

Police allege that Bedard – who is Native American – had a belt in her hand and said something like, “Look, they sent the white man to come get me!”

She was found to be very intoxicated, smelled heavily of booze and even had trouble standing up, according to the report.

Her ex claimed that Bedard had arrived at his doorstep and when he let her in, she started yelling at their 17-year-old son and allegedly kicked him when he tried to stop her.

Police also claim she was kicked and screamed when they tried to get her into the back of the police car.

Police did note that her underage son did not want to press charges and instead want his mother to get help.

Bedard was eventually taken to the police station where she was charged with domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest.

She was able to pay bail and was released, but days later she was arrested again on Monday, November 30, after allegedly harassing a front desk clerk at a hotel.

The police officer called up there claimed he tried to take her down, but turned out to be intoxicated and combative.

The law enforcement member also alleges that Bedard charged him and that he was forced to pin her down to handcuff her.

Police also claimed it took several officers to drag her to jail.

Her charges were much lighter than the first incident as she was booked for disorderly conduct before being released without bail.

Bedard voiced the lead role and was the physical model for the Disney animated film Pocahontas in 1995, which was loosely based on the life of the Native American woman of the same name.

She starred alongside Mel Gibson in the film that portrayed her love interest, Englishman John Smith, as the film began to become a commercial success, earning $346 at the box office.

The actress returned to her voice role for Disney in 2018’s Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Bedard is perhaps best known for her work starring in the 1998 film Smoke Signals, an adaptation of a collection of short stories by Sherman Alexie.

She has continued a very successful acting career with various roles, including a two-episode as Wichapi in HBO’s Westworld in 2018.