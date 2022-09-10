Disney’s live-action remake Haunted Mansion is ‘set to include cameo from Winona Ryder’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Disney will revive an old classic when the live-action remake of Haunted House hits the screen in 2023 – exactly 20 years after the original.

And by revealing some more details about the film, director Justin Simien has reportedly teased cameos from stars like Winona Ryder and Dan Levy.

The filmmaker appeared at Disney’s D23 fan show on Friday and revealed more details about the grisly release — along with confirmed character Jamie Lee Curtis onstage.

Cast member: Disney’s live-action remake of Haunted Mansion will reportedly feature a cameo from Winona Ryder (Winona pictured in May)

Haunted Mansion is inspired by Disney’s famous theme park of the same name, and is the second edition after the 2003 original – which featured Eddie Murphy.

And according to DeadlineSimien confirmed that Stranger Things star and Hollywood legend Winona Ryder would make a cameo in the film – alongside Schitt’s Creek star Dan.

They join the main cast, with Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota’s character, alongside Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto of House Of Gucci and Owen Wilson.

Original: Haunted Mansion is inspired by Disney’s famous theme park of the same name, and is the second edition after the 2003 version – featuring Eddie Murphy (pictured in the 2003 release)

Grand entrance: Jamie Lee Curtis also stars in the film, appearing onstage with director Justin Simien at Friday’s D23 exhibit

Actress Jamie appeared on stage with director Simeon at the Disney event, arriving in one of the famous ‘Doom Buggy’ from the ride.

The D23 exhibit, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, features a slew of new panels, announcements, previews and trailers for upcoming Disney productions for years to come.

The story of Haunted Mansion follows a character named Tiffany Haddish and a priest (Owen Wilson) as they move into a mansion and explore hidden parts of the historic building – finding a room that has “not been touched in ages.”

In style: Actress Jamie arrived on stage in one of the famous ‘Doom Buggy’ from the Disney ride

Star-studded: Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy (left) will make a cameo in the new film, while Jared Leto (right) is also gearing up to join the cast

While Simeon, who used to work at Disneyland himself, shared his reason for taking on the project.

He shared: “For me, there was something about that ride that I felt was in the script.

“It was funny and full of interesting characters, but with a dark edge. I’m just dealing with it. It felt like I knew how to make it. I love New Orleans and I felt I had a responsibility here to make sure all the little Easter eggs are there,” Simeon continued according to Deadline.

Haunted Mansion is set to hit theaters in March 2023.