Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life

A new trailer is out for Disney’s upcoming live action Pinocchio film, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the future, Who framed Roger Rabbit?and The North Pole on purpose). Compared to what we’ve seen of the film so far, it shows a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character, as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.

Disney’s first teaser for the movie, which came out in May, mostly worked to set up the world and the story — it stopped just before Pinocchio was brought to life. However, in the new trailer we see the doll turned into action running through the streets and talking to a fox, who appears to be the ringmaster of a circus, and a pirate. Of course we also see his nose grow, presumably after telling a lie.

To address the puppet-swallowing whale in the room: yes, there’s even another one Pinocchio The movie is coming to a major streaming service this year, also from a legendary director and starring big-name actors. It’s interesting to compare Disney’s most recent trailer with the one for Netflix’s stop-motion adaptation of the story, directed by Guillermo del Toro. The former certainly feels similar to Disney’s other recent adaptations of its classic films, while the latter feels like a completely different take on the story.

Netflix’s Pinocchio is slated to release in December, while Disney’s will premiere on Disney Plus on September 8.