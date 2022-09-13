Disney’s CEO Teases a ‘Hard Bundle’ From Disney Plus and Hulu

A “hard bundle” of Disney Plus and Hulu could come in the next few years if Disney CEO Bob Chapek has something to say about it. Chapek spoke to the Los Angeles Times at Disney’s big fan event, D23, last weekend. It was one of the first times he spoke about the company and the numerous controversies it has faced over the past two years. Most of what he said was very neutral, but then they got on the conversation about the future of Hulu, the streaming giant currently co-owned by Comcast, and Chapek showed his cards… just a little bit.

Disney is currently on the cusp of buying out Comcast’s stake in Hulu as early as 2024. The two companies are negotiating what Hulu is actually worth – with Comcast Claims It Can Be Valued Up To $70 Billion. (With the current deal, Hulu is valued at about $27.5 billion.)

When Hulu is finally fully under Disney’s control, there will be a lot of questions about what will happen to the service. Will all of its content be transferred to Disney Plus? Or is Disney Plus content moving to Hulu? Or will the two just continue to exist in this weird and super confusing state?

Chapek was very careful in his interview not to show his hand, telling the… Time that he wouldn’t answer the question until Disney bought out Comcast’s stock. He offered some solutions for the eventual future. One was the European version of Disney Plus which includes all Disney content in addition to more mature fare like The bear and The Handmaid’s Tale. Another option was the “hard bundle,” which is a really fascinating way of referring to “merging the apps into one app,” the 2023 plan for Discovery Plus and HBO Max. Finally, there’s the “soft bundle” that the company currently offers.

the consumer essentially dictates everything

But in the end, “the consumer essentially dictates everything,” Chapek told the… Time. And according to Chapek, consumers want “a frictionless experience,” and it certainly sounds like that experience mimics the “hard beam.”

Image: Disney

And it makes sense! The current bundle is not tenable. The Hulu with Live TV bundle gets you Hulu and Hulu Live TV and ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, and I don’t think a single person – other than streaming media geeks – would know that you get all those things out of that one bundle. . Disney and Hulu are trying to educate the public somehow Lake confusing “Hulu+++” ad campaign that recognizes the confusion created by the bundle and then just… triples it. Still, no weird ad campaign or clunky name can solve the problem of a bundle, but just… an app that takes care of everything – even if it means your kids might ask you to watch The bear after the third showing of encanto that day.