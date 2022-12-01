Disney’s age-altering AI can make young actors look 80 or old actors 20 in REAL TIME

Disney researchers are out to transform Hollywood with a new artificial intelligence tool that could eliminate the need for special effects to change the age of actors playing a character in a movie.

Using the Face Re-Aging Network (FRAN), filmmakers can now make actors look as young as 20 or as old as 80 years old simply by entering the person’s photo into the system which then predicts that parts of the face should change with age.

It then adds effects such as wrinkles or smooth skin as a layer on the actor’s face in the movie or television show without the need for a skilled artist to manually change frame by frame, which usually causes loss of facial identity.

Disney touts its AI tool as the first solution of its kind that can automatically change an actor’s age on video, despite expressions, lighting conditions and points of view.

The AI ​​tool takes a headshot (input) and returns results from 20 years to 80 years old, in 10 year increments

The system is trained on 2,000 synthetically generated images, allowing it to learn different facial expressions to keep the changed age layer stable as the actor moves in the film. The input image (original image) has been changed to show him at age 75 (top) and then 20 (bottom)

Digitally altering the age of actors’ faces has become popular over the years, but the current models don’t seem to convince viewers.

A recent use of aging technology was seen in Netflix’s “The Irishman,” which was submitted by director Martin Scorsese who spent millions of dollars on digital aging effects only for results that were criticized by viewers.

The gangster movie cost about $159 million, but most of the money went toward making Robert De Niro look in his 20s — he was 76 years old when the movie was shot.

Many viewers noted that the results were unstable across the video frames.

Researchers said the AI ​​is able to age blurry frames in a movie

The idea is not only to make age change more convincing, but also to eliminate the time-consuming and costly method of hair and makeup (pictured)

A Editor shared: “It’s 100% obvious I’m looking at an old man with a Snapchat filter over him.

“Between how he walks, moves, talks, it’s so obvious it’s an old man pretending to be 30-40 years younger. It just looks SO bad, and I honestly wish they used multiple actors to play different parts of Robert’s character.”

This problem seems to be the main reason for Disney’s FRAN.

While research on re-aging facial images has attempted to automate and solve this problem, current techniques are of little practical use as they typically suffer from loss of facial identity, poor resolution and unstable results in successive frames of video. study

which was conducted in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The work started with a database of 2,000 synthetically generated faces, each with 14 different ages ranging from 18 to 85, yielding a total of 196 training pairs per identity sampled.

Researchers then used a “proven” neural network to alter the age of the synthetic faces, leading to FRAN’s design.

The AI ​​works by predicting which parts of the face are showing aging and then adds effects such as wrinkles or smooth skin

The neural networks used are known to preserve the spatial layout of the input, according to the researchers.

It is now capable of “unprecedented temporal stability and preservation of facial identity across variable expressions, viewpoints and lighting conditions,” the researchers said.

And the temporal smoothness across the input video frames naturally contributes to the good temporal consistency in FRAN’s output.

“Combined, these factors make FRAN an excellent, production-ready solution for re-aging real faces on video,” the researchers wrote in the study.

While Disney hasn’t shared how it plans to use FRAN, it has used such technology in movies like Ant-Man. On the left you see Kirk Douglas as Hank Pym and on the right you see him as a younger man

To re-age images, FRAN is asked to run individual images (frames in the movie or television show) from 20 to 80 years old, done in 10-year increments.

The team notes that this method allows FRAN to handle different head poses and lighting, along with changing faces that can appear blurry in some frames.

However, the study notes that this technology only targets adults and does not change the person’s head hair or face shape.

While Disney hasn’t shared how it plans to use FRAN, it has used such technology in movies like Ant-Man.

The Marvel movie featured a flashback scene set decades prior to the rest of the story, a young Hank Pym is shown leaving SHIELD due to their secret efforts to replicate his shrinking technology.