Disneyland sells a $185 Remy Martin shot served in a small waffle cup

A less expensive option with other alcohol options is also available for $17

The $185 shot is offered at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

Disneyland fans willing to shell out for the full holiday experience can spend $185 on a limited-edition cognac served in a small waffle cup.

The pricey cup of alcohol is offered on a special vacation cart menu at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa in Anaheim.

Disney fans looking to treat themselves to the park over New Year’s weekend will pay upwards of $1,000 per night, while park admissions go up to $189.

And they can keep upping their bill with the pricey drink, served with a shot of Remy Martin Louis XIII Grand Champagne Cognac, which costs more than $4,000 a bottle.

The $185 drink in a small waffle is served in a Christmas cart at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa in Anaheim

The hotel also offers waffle shots with less expensive alcohol options for $17.

Those looking to stay within a decent price range can choose from nine different hard spirits, including Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, RumChata, and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

A non-alcoholic waffle with a choice of milk or low-fat milk is also available starting at $9.

Other alcoholic options offered on the holiday cart include a hot spiced apple cider with a choice of Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum or Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Aside from drinks, treats on offer at the hotel include mouse-shaped gingerbread cookies and a variety of different breads.

The menu price for the expensive drink is not listed and instead says “ask”. A less expensive option with other alcohol options is also available for $17

Other goodies are also offered in the holiday cart, including a variety of cookie options.

Disney fans have been known to go to extremes to enjoy the holiday season at the park. Starting in December, a one-day Park Hopper ticket is offered for $279

Theme park ticket prices unexpectedly increased earlier this month from $166 to $189 for the most expensive tickets at peak times.

The entertainment giant has said that in the last 10 years it has invested $31 billion in its parks.

Overall, across the park, average wait times increased from 39 minutes to 49 minutes in 2022.

Popular attractions like Web Slingers: A Spiderman Adventure and the Indiana Jones ride have been known to experience unplanned shutdowns.

The most common reasons for shutdowns are maintenance, health issues involving visitors, and weather.

The new ticket prices mean a family of four would spend more than $750 on tickets, instead of $665, not including meals, hotels, travel and souvenirs.