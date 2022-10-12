Disneyland hikes ticket prices again as costs soar by up to $244 PER DAY

Ticket prices for Disneyland continued their annual increase as they rose an average of 8 percent on Tuesday.

Day tickets now range from $104 to $179, depending on the day, with the $65 one-day “Park Hopper” ticket add-on making the most expensive ticket $244.

The new ticket price tag complements a declining share of Walt Disney Co., which has fallen 46 percent over the past year.

Since 2017, when the park’s “Tier 5” ticket cost $124, the most expensive day ticket — representing a new “Tier 6” — has since risen 44 percent to $179.

Despite the price increase, a new ‘Tier 0’ ticket was introduced for $104, which is valid during the park’s least busy days of the year.

“Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction and story,” a Disneyland official said in a statement.

“Our tiered ticket structure offers guests several options to experience that magic all year round, including our lowest price — which hasn’t changed since 2019.”

Disneyland’s recent price hikes in and out of the park As Disney earned $7.4 billion from its parks in the most recent quarter of fiscal 2022, consumer prices continue to rise from year to year. Here’s a look at what’s changed about Disney’s price tags: Magic Tires: Free up to $34.99

Mouse Ears: $29.99 to $39.99

Dole Whip: $5.99 to $6.99

Annual Passes: $1,399 to $1,499

Genie+: Free up to $25

Hotel Clerk: $50 to $65

Since reopening last April, Disney has made a number of changes to its flagship parks in Florida and California, excluding free benefits and increasing prices, dramatically increasing the cost of visiting a Disney resort. .

The number of visitors to the park has fallen 17 percent, but the profit Disney makes on each guest has increased 17 percent in a year, boosting the company’s profits.

Disney earned a whopping $7.4 billion from its parks for the most recent quarter of fiscal 2022 — up 70 percent from a year earlier, when it was recovering from COVID shutdowns.

Other perks that were once free and will now cost revelers a pretty penny include long-loved perks like parking, now $30.

Also impacted by the price hikes — most of which have been implemented in the past year — are park hotel rooms, food and merchandise, all of which have risen well above record inflation.

Snacks are also available in both parks, with Dole Whip, a pineapple-flavored dessert sold only at Disney hotels, from $5.99 to $6.99 — a 16 percent increase in a year.

The park’s iconic Mickey Mouse headbands for ears, meanwhile, are also not exempt from the widespread price hikes — which have increased by more than a third from 2021, from $29.99 to $39.99.

The company’s stock price has fallen by more than a third in the past 12 months, largely due to controversies over Disney against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and movies like Lightyear that have turned viewers off.

Over the past five years, day ticket prices have increased by 44 percent

In addition to ticket prices, Disneyland has announced that the price of Genie+ will also increase from $20 to $25.

Genie+ replaced the park’s FastPass program, which allows guests to access the ‘Lightning Lane’ and bypass the traditional lines for select rides and attractions.

According to a Disneyland release, the Genie+ price will vary depending on the day if purchased on the day of the visit.

Multi-day tickets have also risen, with a two-day ticket now costing $285 — an increase of nearly 12 percent — and a five-day ticket now costing $415 — an increase of just over 9 percent.

Overall, multi-day tickets are up just under 10 percent.

Joining other price increases are increases in preferred parking, now $50 from $45, and valet, to $65 from $50.

Disney has also scrapped some of its once-free benefits, including shuttle buses from the airport to the parks for people staying at its hotels, sparking anger.

The turmoil comes weeks after company executives explained that recent ticket price increases were offset by an “unfavorable visitor mix” at Disneyland.

It was a claim interpreted by many as referring to annual pass holders who typically spend less per visit than typical ticket buyers.