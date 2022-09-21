Disneyland could come to South Australia under winemaker’s audacious plan: McLaren Vale

A renowned winemaker has unveiled its daring plan to bring Disneyland to South Australia.

Warren Randall, the owner of the Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill winery, is calling on a consortium of business leaders and governments to explore the creation of the world’s seventh Disneyland in the state.

He wants them to fund the project and says it could create a huge number of jobs and other investments.

Mr Randall says the potential project makes ‘very logical’ for Adelaide and would make a ‘statement’.

He also offers part of his extensive land holdings as the location for the attraction.

“I think in tourism we are all a little sick and tired that Adelaide is the place you fly to when you go from Sydney to Perth. It’s time we made a statement, a few statements, in our state,’ Mr Randall told The Advertiser.

‘McLaren Vale would be my place – wide, open, flat, next to the beach, next to the beaches – very logical.’

When asked if he would make some of his Randall Wine Group’s land available for a Disneyland, Mr. Randall said much of his land was earmarked for vineyards.

‘But I would really like to make land available to kick-start the location. Surely. Either you sell the land to a consortium or you rent it or you donate it – you find a way,” he said.

‘First of all, you find the right location, in the right place. I think because we’re so close to the beach, the hills and the city, especially with the two-way Southern Expressway, that makes all the difference.

“Anaheim, the Disneyland in California, has great resources, great infrastructure in terms of traffic, transportation, buses, parking and so on.

“But we already have the model. We have the ground. We just need to have the will, the desire and the energy to make it happen.’

Mr Randall said there would have to be ‘a lot of political shunt’ to assess the jobs and revenue the theme park would generate

However, he said it was essential for a “body and strength of the local region’s commitment” for a potential SA Disneyland.

He also said there would have to be “a lot of political shunt” to assess the jobs and revenue the theme park would generate.

When asked whether the state government should investigate further, Mr. Randall said: “Absolutely. Absolute. Why wouldn’t they want to create tourist jobs (and) invite international guests, families, accommodation?

“It would have a huge knock-on effect on our state and make us grow again instead of shrinking.”

A spokesman for Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said the state government has not received “any proposal of this nature”, but added: “Mr Randall is a bold entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to the state”.