Disney World scrapping ‘fairy godmothers’ for gender neutral ‘apprentices’

A Disney World employee, who is now running for a seat in Congress in Florida, went on national television to talk about how the country ‘Where dreams come true’ is now becoming the ‘world of wakefulness and indoctrination’.

Jose Castillo, who is active as a Republican, appeared on Fox News Digital on Wednesday condemns Disney’s latest move to promote inclusion by dumping its long-running “Fairy Godmother-themed” titles for “gender-neutral titles.”

The move seemingly represents a doubling of what many saw as appeasing a small percentage of aggressive “awake” commentators.

Cast members at the Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are now referred to as “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” as opposed to the former “Fairy Godmothers in Training.”

The parlors give playful makeovers to children aged 3 to 12 and dress them up as princesses or knights and other enchanted Disney characters.

The sweeping change will take effect in August, when boutiques in both Disney World and Disneyland reopen after extended closures due to the pandemic.

The name change simply means, “cast members who may not identify as female can still be part of the process of dressing and styling the kids without calling themselves a Disney female character,” according to a release on Disney blog , Streaming the Magic, said.

“This is not what Walt Disney envisioned, nor is it what Disney’s fans have signed up to,” Castillo said.

The Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques, which have been closed since the COVID pandemic, will reopen on August 25 with their new namesake.

Castillo didn’t mince words when he said many of his colleagues, who have been with the company for decades, don’t support Disney’s “constant push of radical agendas,” and said many can’t wait to retire now.

Disney has announced that it will remove the term “fairy meters” for gender-neutral titles in theme park dress-up salons (Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother, 1950)

A Disney blog said removing the employee title of “fee-meters in training” for “apprentices” would mean that “cast members who may not identify as female can still be part of the process of getting the kids dressed and without having to refer to herself as a female Disney character’

“It looks like Disney executives can’t help it. They continue to double down on extreme vigilance, which only serves to alienate their customers and employees,” Castillo said in part, Fox News Digital reported.

It emerged last year that the company has adopted divisive and ideologically driven “critical race theory” as part of their employee training and the classic “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls!” of the parks has changed. salute to ‘everyone and dreamers of all ages’ – a move designed to help everyone of all genders and sexualities ‘get comfortable in the park’.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who has been at the helm of the entertainment giant since February 2020 and spearheading the changes, signed a contract last month to continue his tenure with the company for another three years, despite the stock price dropping a whopping 41 percent. plummeted. in the past year.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

The change sparked a storm of criticism on social media, with most users mocking the company for what many see as bowing to the waking crowd.

‘Delay. I was reliably informed that the only truly inclusive language is FAIRY GOD BIRTH PERSON,” tweeted attorney Jenna Ellis, using the widely ridiculous gender-neutral term for a woman.

Other users started along the same lines, suggesting that Disney call the employees “Birthing People Apprentices,” while another user joked, “Now ditch the mouse, duck, and dog characters too for those who don’t identify as animals!”

Some pointed to Disney’s falling stock prices as an indication that the introduction of the company’s bogus liberal policies is hitting a small minority market, alienating most of its fan base.

“I can’t imagine why the $DIS stock continues to plummet when they show such bold vision and decisions as this one,” one user tweeted.

Last year, investigative reporter Christopher Rufo revealed Disney’s training papers showing that the company asked their white employees to “decolonize their bookshelves,” participate in reparations and complete a “privilege checklist” as part of their anti-racism training.

The media conglomerate was labeled the “wokiest place on earth” after the training module showed they were adopting critical race theory as part of their employee training.

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially stripped Disney of its 55-year-old special privileges that basically allowed it to self-govern and protected it from massive tax payments.

DeSantis’ war with the company began when it rejected a new state law — the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law — that prohibits schools from teaching children about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The company said in March it would suspend political donations in the state, adding that it would in turn support organizations opposing what is officially called the Parental Rights in Education Act.

DeSantis signed the bill in South Florida in April, saying of Disney, “You are a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you are going to pool your economic power to attack the parents of my state. We see that as a provocation and we are going to rebel against it.

Disney and other awakened companies will no longer get away with venting their uncontrolled print campaigns.

“If we’re going to hold the Democratic machine and their corporate lapdogs accountable, we’ve got to stand together now.”

The newly passed bill tears up the 55-year-old deal that allowed Disney to regulate land, enforce building codes and treat sewage — and could cost the company millions in lost local taxes.