Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head

Disney World guests say the exclusive $625 per person restaurant in the theme parks is an attempt to evict the middle class for an “wealthy only” environment.

The park’s extravagant Victoria & Albert’s restaurant in Orlando, Florida has just reopened and new prices have risen by a few hundred.

Their menu indicates prices are over $60 per person – but the total price depends on the desired tasting and wine menu which can send prices over $1,000 for two guests.

‘I was excited to possibly do this for my engagement dinner in December, but $295 before tax [and] tip and alcohol is unfortunately too much for a young person on a budget’, someone wrote reddit.

Another person added, “This price hike is to keep out the messy middle class,” one person wrote. “I’m the poor bad cattle class.”

Guests can choose from three dining experiences that vary by price. The most expensive choice is called Chef’s Table, which includes about 10 courses for $425 per head, according to One and all ear

Alcohol combined with the meal adds a whopping $200 to the bill. After taxes and tips, that’s already $625 per person.

The lavish Victoria & Albert’s restaurant in the Orlando, Florida park just reopened in the summer for the first time since the pandemic

Guests raved about the posh restaurant’s reopening, but were shocked to see costs increased by hundreds

Guests can choose from three dining experiences that vary by price. The cheapest price is $295 per head while the most expensive is $425. Alcohol costs an additional $200

Gratuity and tax are not linked to the listed price of food and drinks – which could mean the total bill could reach $625 per person

Some were shocked to hear how much prices have risen and joked that the restaurant is trying to kick out the middle class?

Others remembered their pleasant experience in the restaurant and the unique atmosphere

Guests dining in the restaurant’s exclusive room, the Queen Victoria’s Room, can enjoy a 10-course meal from $375 per person and an additional $200 for alcohol.

The most affordable eatery is named after the restaurant itself, the Victoria & Albert’s Dining Room. The seven-course menu starts at $295 per head and an additional $150 for alcoholic beverages, or $110 for a mocktail.

“What the hell could you get for $110 in mocktails,” someone wrote on Reddit.

Disney raised the prices of the expensive restaurant after the pandemic. Each dining experience is at least $200 more than previous prices, according to Disney Food Blog.

The Chef’s Table option rose from $250 to $425 per head. Meanwhile, the Queen Victoria room has risen from $235 to $375.

“My husband and I saved up for two years and left,” one person wrote on Reddit. It was incredible. I’ll probably never get another chance, but the experience is well worth it.’

We ate there in the 90’s for our honeymoon and paid about $100 each. It’s always been on my bucket list to go back someday, but not for $455.

Another added: ‘I’ve actually been waiting for this to come back because I wanted to do it and I was expecting a price increase but knowing it’s doubling in price [has] it just made me a little sour.’

Guests can choose from three different dining experiences, varying at different prices

The various dining options offer between seven and ten courses to enjoy at dinner

Some say the experience lasted them about five hours as they went through the different courses

The experience ended with several dessert options?

One person showed off his bill in 2017 before the huge price hikes

Meanwhile, some seemed unconcerned about the price hike.

“Not everything that needs to be Disney has to be attractive or affordable to everyone,” one person wrote on the Reddit thread.

‘I want to get a table for my birthday in September! I really hope not everything is sold out in five seconds,” another wrote.

The various dining options offer multiple meal choices, from Alaskan King Crab to caviar and salsa verde.

Guests can choose from multiple dessert options, from Green Apple Baba with Sour Cream Ice Cream to a Peruvian Chocolate Cylinder with Elder Flower Sauce Chocolate and Navan Bubble.

Those who have already indulged in Disney’s fine dining restaurant described the food as so delicious it nearly “fell off their seats.”

“The attention to detail and the service is unlike anything you get at any other Disney World restaurant,” a Disney park booking company said on TikTok.

Guests will be presented with a menu of more than 500 wines to choose from, along with a menu for several water options, the company revealed.

Another duo placed a Tiktok outside the restaurant and imagined what food options they would choose from start to finish – but they never made it in.