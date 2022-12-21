Disney Plus' The Santa Clauses has an audience demand nearly 20 times greater than the average show

Disney Plus’s The Santa Clauses continues a franchise that began nearly 30 years ago and is more than 16 times more “in demand” than a typical TV show.

The series is a continuation of the franchise that began with the 1994 film The Santa Clause and continued with 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, all starring Tim Allen – who previously month made headlines for a Donald Trump prank on the show.

A new report of The cover reveals that the average demand for the series – which debuted on November 16 and has been renewed for season 2 – has a demand that only 2.7% of on-air and streaming shows boast, and the show has also outperformed demand for the three original films promoted too.

The Santa Clauses ranks eighth among the original Disney Plus shows in terms of demand, ahead of Loki (15.15x) and Moon Knight (16.06x).

The Santa Clauses is the only show in Disney Plus’ top 10 that isn’t a Marvel or Star Wars show, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi (16.23x), The Book of Boba Fett (17.19x), WandaVision (19.01x) , She-Hulk: Attorney-At-Law (19.86x), Tales of the Jedi (21.01x), Andor (35.91x), and The Mandalorian (36.99x).

All three The Santa Clause movies are also on Disney Plus, and demand for those titles is also rising rapidly since The Santa Clauses debut on November 16.

Demand for The Santa Clause rose 165.4% in the week of December 6 through December 12, compared to demand a week before The Santa Clauses debuted.

The Santa Clause 2 jumped a whopping 285.5% and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause jumped 114.7%, both within the same time frame.

Demand for the show and the movies is also expected to increase as we get closer to the Christmas break.

The show has appeared to be driving growth for the past two years, with daily demand for the films far exceeding demand in both 2021 and 2020.

In fact, when the fifth installment of The Santa Clauses was released on Dec. 7, demand for the three films soared to 11.7 times the demand for the average film, which the franchise hadn’t reached in years.

The original film The Santa Clause followed an ordinary man named Scott Calvin (Allen), who accidentally caused Santa Claus to fall off the roof of his house, while magically tasked with taking over.

The sequel followed the new Santa as he faces the end of his time as Santa unless he finds a Mrs. Claus, which he did in Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell).

In the third episode, Santa found a whole new family, which is threatened when Jack Frost (Martin Short) tries to take over Christmas.

In the new series, Santa Claus is preparing to retire to the South Pole, but not before finding a suitable replacement.

