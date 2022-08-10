Disney Plus’ ad-supported plan launches in December

Disney’s ad-supported tier of Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month – the current cost of the ad-free subscription – and will be available from December 8, the company announced on Wednesday. That same day, there will be a price hike for the ad-free plan, which costs $10.99 per month.

The ad-supported plan comes as no surprise; Disney had said earlier this year that the plan would arrive in late 2022. Netflix also plans to launch its own ad-supported tier, though the company doesn’t expect to launch it until early 2023. When Netflix’s tier is available, it won’t have everything at launch. We don’t yet know if there will be similar restrictions if you choose the Disney Plus ad tier. When the ad tier launches, it will have “lower ad load and frequency to ensure a great experience for viewers,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

You can’t buy the Disney Plus ad tier on an annual basis – that option is reserved only if you pay more for no ads. The cost of that annual subscription goes from $79.99 to $109.99.

Update August 10, 4:49 PM ET: Added commentary from Bob Chapek.