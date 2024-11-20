Disney debuts its new $1BILLION mega cruise ship featuring 1,200 guest rooms

Fans are praising Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, Disney Treasure, after its christening Tuesday night in New York Harbor.

The ship’s maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Caribbean will take place in December.

Disney fans on X and TikTok are hoping to enter one of the custom rooms of the boat or the ship itself.

“I would definitely like to keep the Disney Treasure, yes,” says one X user wrote.

Disney has yet to confirm the price of Disney Treasure’s construction, but German builder Meyer Werft told NBC News the ship was worth $1.1 billion.

Several TikTok users have also shared videos showing sneak peeks of the Disney Treasure, many of which include photos of the Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Several X users are also raving about the Haunted Mansion Parlor – one of more than 1,200 rooms in the ship.

Social media is praising the Disney Treasure cruise ship after its successful christening in New York on November 20

“The Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure looks amazing!” one X user tweeted.

Another person wrote: ‘Get ready, because the Haunted Mansion Parlor is like NOTHING you’ve experienced before! Only on #disneytreasure #meitravel.’

At least two X users also mentioned the salon’s “secret menu,” also known as thehair-raising challenge‘ by an X user.

“You will rotate the digital menu vertically to see the ‘secret’ menu and complete the challenge to view the restless spirit,” the Disney fan tweeted.

Multiple X users also wrote highly about the other Disney movie-themed rooms and the ‘food and drinks at Skipper Society.’

These #DisneyTreasure room themes are beautiful. I’m having a hard time choosing between Aladdin and Encanto,” one X user revealed.

Other ship areas that X users wrote about include the Grand Hall, the Scat Cat Lounge and the Skipper Society – a bar inspired by the Jungle Cruise.

Several X users praised features like the Haunted Mansion Parlor and the Skipper Society

TikTokers were just as excited to see Disney do it’everything absolutely perfect.’

“Tell me why I’m crying about a cruise ship??? This was so beautiful, it immediately gave me chills,” one commenter wrote.

Marvelous Mouse Travels shared a quick tour of the Disney Treasure this morning, leaving some viewers wanting more sneak peeks.

Despite the cheerful comments from TikTokers, at least two Disney fans weren’t surprised by the ship’s Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah.

‘A sleek look but incredibly boring; It looks like there will eventually be staterooms for families and also for older passengers with different themes,” one commenter wrote on a post this morning TikTok video.

Another TikToker wrote: ‘Is it me or is it just that? like the mural is nice, but otherwise it seems very… basic or just not the same atmosphere as the older ships.’

The Disney Treasure has more than 1,200 rooms on the ship

The Skipper Society is inspired by the Jungle Cruise and several rooms in the Disney Treasure are inspired by The Lion King

The Disney Treasure is 67 meters high and 350 meters long and can carry up to 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members.

Standard cruise ship features on the Disney Treasure include extravagant restaurants, pools, spas and game rooms.

The Plaza de Coco restaurant is the first theatrical dining room on a Disney cruise ship dedicated to the 2017 film “Coco.”

Disney Treasure passengers looking to indulge in sweet treats can enjoy Jumbeaux’s Sweets – an ice cream parlor inspired by Disney’s ‘Zootopia’.

Other activities ship passengers can enjoy include the shows “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” and “Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix,” the Palo Steakhouse and Enchante.

The ship offers seven-night cruises from $4,277 for two guests and $6,994 for a family of four, excluding taxes.

As with Walt Disney World and Disneyland, prices may be higher if travelers board during Halloween or Christmas.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets is an ice cream parlor inspired by Disney’s ‘Zootopia’

The Plaza de Coco is the first theatrical dining room on a Disney cruise ship dedicated to the 2017 film ‘Coco’

The Disney Treasure will be on the water as the cruise line “experiences an unprecedented period of growth,” the company said Thomas Mazlumpresident of Disney’s new and signature Disney experiences portfolio.

“The demand we see now for Disney Cruise Line is very high. We are a premium brand, occupancy rates are high and, to be honest, the business is doing very well.”

Disney Cruise Lines also had record revenue and profits in its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, according CNBC.

The report showed the company had a 5 percent increase for the full year to $34.15 billion and operating income of $9.27 billion.

Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, revealed that he believes Disney’s “innovation in cruising” and “focus on storytelling” is what sets Disney apart from other cruise lines.

“They are able to deliver this level of customer service that feels like magic.”

Daily Mail has reached out to Disney Cruise Line for comment.