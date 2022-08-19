Disney create a TINDER profile for She-Hulk as controversial new series finally launches  

<!–

Disney is having a lot of fun with their new TV series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Prior to the first episode to be released on Thursday, the company set up a fake Tinder profile for their green six-foot-tall heroine in love.

After fans ridiculed the CGI in the series, it seemed like Disney wanted to try a new way to attract viewers, thus cutting off their search for love.

Along with a series of photos of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk – played by Tatiana Maslany – a bio reads: “I know what you’re thinking, this can’t be real… and guess what, it isn’t.

“But put your disbelief aside and pretend you’re just a match for She-Hulk.

‘Thrilled? Find out who DOES match her in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming August 18 on Disney+ (seriously, she’s going on a date).’

Fans who matched She-Hulk by swiping right then got a message in their DMS that read: ‘I knew we’d match! There’s plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dating, happy hours, yoga, magic, fashion… the list goes on. Stop reading now, message your match below and schedule a date to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law August 18 on Disney+”

She-Hulk’s first episode aired this week and follows Jennifer’s complicated life as a single, 30-year-old lawyer who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk.

Jennifer gained her superpowers after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, but is determined to continue living the same way she did before developing her powers.

Yet it is not easy to be green and find love, and scenes in the new show portray her despair of ever swiping right and finding a match.

Jennifer says that if she had to pick a superhero so far, it would be “Batman from the Adam West series.”

Her on-screen best friend Ginger Gonzaga thinks Groot – Guardians Of The Galaxy’s sentient stick – would be a better fit.

Her reason? “Big seems to need a little love.”

The first episode of She-Hulk received a lukewarm reception from fans, who gave the series an IMDB rating of 5.9. It fared better with critics, earning a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 percent.

Much of the criticism of the show focused on the visual effects, with fans ridiculing the first trailer to the extent that show bosses changed the CGI for the series.

She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on Thursday