Disney and Marvel’s Games Showcase: The Biggest Announcements and Trailers

Disney just closed its Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23, and the event was packed with news and announcements about games from the entertainment company’s many franchises. The show was a lightning-fast deluge of trailers for a wide variety of games, including titles that are out now such as Disney Dreamlight Valleyand the ones a little further away.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest news from the show. And if you want to see the 23-minute showcase in its entirety, you can on the Marvel YouTube channel.

Tron identity is a new visual novel from the creator of Thomas was alone



Disney has unveiled a new game in the Tron universe, titled Tron identity. The short teaser trailer was mostly just a title card, but the game is Steam page reveals much more: it is basically a visual novel mystery game. Tron identity will be released in 2023 and will be developed by Bithell gamesthe creator of indie titles like Thomas was alone.

Black Panther and Captain America star in a mysterious new title

Skydance New Media is working on a game set in the worlds of both Black Panther and Captain America. This teaser trailer was light on details, but according to a Marvel blog post, the game will star: Steve Rogers / Captain America; Azzuri, the Black Panther from World War II; Gabriel Jones, an American soldier who is also part of the Howling Commands; and Nanali, a member of the Wakandan Spy Network. The currently unnamed game is headed by Amy Hennig, a former creative director of the not mapped series that joined Skydance in October.

Disney teams up with Niantic on a Marvel-themed AR game

Disney and pokemon go augmented reality game maker Niantic is working on a new Marvel-themed mobile AR game, Marvel World of Heroes. According to a press release, players can become their own superhero, allowing them to “patrol their neighborhoods to prevent crime, complete superhero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats.” I guess that means you see roaming groups of players waving their smartphones around you? The game will be released next year.

Marvel’s midnight Sun will have a release date in December

Disney showed a new trailer and a release date for Marvel’s midnight suns, ‘s upcoming strategy game X-COM developer Firaxis Games. midnight Sun was delayed earlier this year, but the game is now available on December 2, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. midnight Sun launches on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Card battler Marvel Snap will be released in October

Disney has announced that Marvel Snapto be hearthstonelike card game for PC and mobile, will be released on October 18. The game launched in May in a closed beta for Android.

Return to Monkey Island will have an in-game scrapbook to update you on the other games

Return to Monkey Islandthe next game in the beloved Monkey Island series, will have an in-game scrapbook detailing key moments from the series so far. As someone who only played the first two Monkey Island titles, I’m really looking forward to flipping through the scrapbook to catch up on the story before diving into the puzzle adventure. And luckily I don’t have to wait long: Return to Monkey Island launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19.