Since the uprising that toppled dictator Zein al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, protests against job shortages have been frequent in Tunisia. Rising unemployment and falling living standards have fueled disillusionment with the country’s democratic experiment among many Tunisians.

According to analysts, this explains the welcome received by Kais Saied, the populist president elected in 2019, who has since taken steps to increase his power through a new constitution passed last month. Despite opposition warnings that it meant the final unraveling of Tunisian democracy, the charter was passed by referendum with a 30 percent turnout amid widespread apathy.

“The absence of development has everything to do with this moment [Saied’s restoration of one-man rule]”, said Monica Marks, Tunisia specialist and assistant professor at New York University Abu Dhabi. “It’s not the whole story, but it’s the biggest part of it.”

Since 2011, a succession of weak coalition governments has failed to deliver the jobs, or the improvements in state services and economic prospects, Tunisians expected in a new democratic era. People in long-neglected inland provinces and the poorer neighborhoods of coastal cities remain marginalized and face high unemployment.

Until President Kais Saied took power, Tunisia was seen as the only example of successful democratic transition between Arab countries © Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty Images

“Our demands are all about jobs and development,” said Khalifa Bouhawash, an unemployed university graduate and one of the leaders of the Kamour movement, which shut down oil and gas production at the crucial Kamour plant in 2017 and 2020. Tataouine, in the southern United States. Tunisia, as part of a jobs campaign.

This month, Tunisia hosts the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, led by the government of Japan and co-organized by the World Bank and the African Union Commission. But Bouhawash notes: “The development here is very limited and the condition of the hospitals remains bad. Unemployment has risen and young men are migrating to Europe, leaving behind women, children and the elderly.”

Economic growth averaged only 1.8 percent between 2011 and 2020, when it shrank by 9.3 percent due to the pandemic. Unemployment averages 16.8 percent and rises to 38.5 percent among 25-year-olds. The value of the dinar has halved against the dollar since 2011, and inflation is at its highest level in more than 20 years.

Protesters blocked oil and gas production in Kamour in 2017 as part of a jobs campaign © Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters

Although the country is already heavily in debt, the government, which subsidizes bread and fuel for Tunisia’s population of 12 million, has said it needs an additional $7 billion this year.

Until Saied took power, Tunisia was seen as the only example of a successful democratic transition between the Arab countries that revolted against the dictatorship in 2011.

Olfa Lamloum, Tunisia director of International Alert, a non-governmental peace organization, says little has changed in the past 10 years.

We produce 40% of the country’s oil production, but there is no decent public hospital

“For example, the province of Kasserine still has the three poorest districts in the country, where the poverty rate is above 50 percent,” she says. “In the provinces of Kasserine, Tataouine and Kairouan, when the Covid crisis started, there was not a single intensive care bed or intensive care specialist. In some parts of the town of Kasserine, unemployment is 40 percent among young people between the ages of 18 and 34.”

Bouhawash points out that the nearest well-equipped hospital for anyone in need of serious medical care is in Tataouine 250 km away. “We produce 40 percent of the country’s oil production, but there is no decent public hospital and if you need an MRI you have to travel to another province,” he says.

Protesters halted production at the Kamour plant for four months in 2020, ending the blockade only when the government agreed to provide employment for 4,000 people and loans to 120 others to buy livestock. But most jobs are temporary, in areas like cleaning, security and gardening for public companies.

Lamloum says such ‘precarious’ low-paid work was also common under Ben Ali’s regime. “There was no break with the past,” she says. “These are structural problems related to social and regional inequalities and requiring new development strategies, new government policies and real redistribution of wealth.”

She says the temporary jobs “do not solve any problem” and are only intended to appease public anger. “Democracy is only real when it extends to social and economic areas,” she says. “It’s not just about holding elections every five years.”

Shutdown: Protesters have twice halted oil and gas production at the Kamour plant © Fathi Nasri/AFP/Getty Images



Marks and others are skeptical that Saied will be able to tackle the deep-seated social and economic problems. He is asking for a loan from the IMF that will require austerity measures, which are likely to meet popular resistance.

Meeting expectations for jobs and development is becoming his “Achilles heel,” Lamloum said, pointing to the protests of the past decade.

Bouhawash, who has been sentenced to two years in prison by a military court for his role in the Kamour protests, says he plans to leave Tunisia once he successfully appeals the ruling.

“I know that running a country in these economic conditions is very difficult, but going back to a one-man government is even more dangerous,” he says. “The muzzling of the press and any free vote will not be accepted by young people and the highly educated. They don’t accept it from their own fathers, let alone from the state.”