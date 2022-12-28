Disgusting Discovery Inside Hungry Jack Chicken Burger Leaves Customer Furious: ‘So Disgusting’

A Northern Territory woman has found an insect inside her Hungry Jack burger

A woman has taken to social media to express her disgust after finding a bug in her Hungry Jack burger.

Northern Territory woman Sophia Mauboy bought the burger from a Hungry Jack’s store in Casuarina, a suburb of Darwin, on Tuesday.

Furious over the finding, Mauboy wrote a scathing Facebook post targeting the fast-food chain that quickly garnered the attention of other users.

“Hungry Jack’s Casuarina, amazing you’re still open,” Mauboy wrote in the post.

“I’ve never been one to experience it or complain about it, but I’M DONE.”

The insect in Mauboy’s Chicken Burger appears to be an earwig, an omnivorous insect with distinctive large pincers on its rear end and an elongated, flattened or cylindrical body.

“I get three quarters of a chicken burger and feel antennae,” Mauboy wrote, noting that he was lucky he didn’t eat the earwig.

‘I remove the top bun and no kidding, it’s a complete bug.

‘You have to close forever. Save yourself the trouble and just don’t go there. It’s just unacceptable.

Social media users who saw the post reacted with a revulsion similar to that of Ms Mauboy.

‘OMG, yuck! That’s disgusting!’ wrote one commenter.

Another wrote: ‘Oh my gosh. Make a complaint soph.’

“Better than finding half a bug,” other users joked about the finding.

Another commenter addressed the fast food chain’s tagline, writing “the bugs are better at Hungry Jack’s.”

According to the Australian Museum, earwigs are most commonly found in Australia in sheltered, moist environments, such as leaf litter and other organic debris on the ground.

It is an omnivorous insect that feeds on living and decaying plant and animal matter, making it malleable in most environments in which it is found.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a Hungry Jack’s spokesperson says they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating.