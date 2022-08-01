‘Disgruntled worker’ wrecks a luxury building using digger ‘in revenge for getting fired’ in Canada

This is the dramatic moment when a ‘disgruntled worker’ destroys a luxury marina building as ‘vengeance for layoffs’.

Video footage shows someone throwing a red excavator bucket through one side of the navy, red and white Pride Marine Group building at the Pride of Rosseau Marina, in the Muskoka Lakes, in Calgary, Canada.

A 59-year-old man, who is believed to be a former worker on the site, has been charged with mischief and will appear in court later.

He has also been issued with a $3,906 (£3,200) fine.

The Pride of Rosseau Marina houses properties listed for over $9.8 million (£8 million), reports suggest, and is a hot spot for wealthy Calgary locals as a summer vacation spot and place to keep their expensive boats.

Owner of marina operator SWS Muskoka, Geordie Newlands, said the pandemic forced local businesses to layoffs.

“Luckily no one was injured, and that’s a good thing,” he told the… Calgary Herald.

“It was almost surreal what happened. For something like that to happen… it’s almost fiction.

“It’s a small community here and it’s pretty devastating.”

The images have been widely viewed online, with over 275,000 views on Twitter, over 5,000 likes and over 1,100 retweets and quote tweets.