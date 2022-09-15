‘Disgraceful’ referee’s decision robs Wallabies as All Blacks win Bledisloe Cup at Marvel Stadium

The drought of the Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup has stretched into a 20th year after they suffered a heartbreaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a dramatic test in Melbourne.

The Australians looked set to be heading for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after scraping their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the full-time hooter to secure the win.

His try came after one of the most controversial refereeing decisions in Wallabies history, when Mathieu Raynal gave New Zealand a free kick after the Aussies won a penalty on their own line and he judged Bernard Foley took too long to make the take ball.

After the game, outraged Wallabies legend Tim Horan called Raynal’s call “just outrageous.”

The loss means the Wallabies also crashed in the Rugby Championship race, with New Zealand remaining on top.

The Wallabies took the lead 37-34 in the 77th minute after Nic White nailed a 55-yard penalty.

The visitors had a chance to equalize but instead opted for a five-yard lineout and the Wallabies forced a penalty at the breakdown.

From the next piece, the All Blacks found their man in Barrett, leaving the Wallabies devastatingly behind.

There was plenty to like about the Wallabies with fullback Andrew Kellaway scoring two tries and denying another with a blade of grass.

Five-eighth Foley, who played his first Test in three years, was a standout, as was flanker Pete Samu in his first start of the year, while number 8 Rob Valetini also stood out.

The teams were 10-10 at halftime after a frantic half that saw the All Blacks lost three players, including skipper Sam Cane to injury, while the Wallabies were forced to play with 13 after both Darcy Swain and Tom Wright were booked got. carded at the same time.

Swain was sent off to the sidelines in the 36th minute for a nasty tackle to the leg from Quinn Tupaea, assisting the reserve back from the field with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Wright was handed his card for a professional foul attempting to stop a break from All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke.

The home side got off to the worst possible start with a series of errors that left them 10-0 after 12 minutes, including a try from barbusting hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho.

It looked like the Wallabies were on the scoreboard in the 20th minute, but Kellaway missed the ball inches off the ground.

Valetini made no mistake five minutes later as the big number 8 shot over the line and Foley converted for a 10-10 deficit.

New Zealand looked like they were going to run away with the game, taking advantage of another yellow card from Wallabies with Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan both crossing over to extend the lead to 31-13.

But Kellaway scored twice and Samu landed in the 73rd minute, with Foley adding the extras to send the match into a thrilling final.