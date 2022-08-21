Disgraced Prince Andrew ‘spent three days locked in ‘intense talks’ with the Queen about his future’

<!–

Prince Andrew spent three days in ‘intense conversations’ with the Queen about his future, sources say, as he desperately searches for a ‘route back’ to royal life after being stripped of his HRH status over the Jeffrey Epstein- scandal.

The Duke of York, 62, is said to have been the only family member to visit the monarch, 96, this month at the start of her Balmoral holiday in the Scottish Highlands.

The head of state had turned down her second-eldest son’s request weeks earlier to restore his royal functions, but he now wants a new position to live up to his days, the report said. sun on sunday.

His royal career ended in disgrace after he was ordered to pay millions of pounds to his prosecutor Virginia Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement.

She claimed he sexually assaulted her three times in 2001 when she was 17 after she was trafficked by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied any allegation.

A friend of Andy told the Sun: ‘He’s a 62-year-old man and knows he can’t spend the rest of his days hanging out at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and riding horses.

“He’s thinking about what he can do. He has had conversations with the Queen about what to do with his life. But there are also broader family discussions.’

The Duke of York (pictured), 62, is said to have been the only family member to visit the monarch, 96, this month at the start of her holiday in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.

The Queen stripped Andrew (pictured together in March) from his military and charitable relations, as well as preventing him from using his HRH title

Another source added that he “knows that he has badly abandoned his mother” but “he has not been convicted of a crime” and “wants to try and find a route back”.

They added: “He hopes the Queen can influence Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no turning back for him.”

Andrew’s daughters and their families, Prince Edward, wife Sophie and their two children, and Charles and Camilla have since visited the Queen in Scotland.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for Andrew for comment.

It comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the prince will continue to receive taxpayer-funded police protection around the clock following a full assessment of his security by the Metropolitan Police and Home Office.

The review was revealed in January after the Queen stripped him of his military and charitable ties and barred him from using his HRH title.

He later agreed to a substantial financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the US.

The settlement was originally set to cost £12million, but according to reports last weekend, Andrew’s lawyers have negotiated a low-cost deal of between £3million and £5million.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalties and Public Figures assessed the security threat against Andrew, but concluded that he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Andrew will continue to have a personal protection officer when he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor Estate has permanent security features.

Andrew no longer undertakes official royal duties. The disgraced Prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horseback riding and regular visits to the Queen.

The official royal protection of Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was removed several years ago, while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.

Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the state treasury between £2 million and £3 million a year.

Scotland Yard said it would not comment on the protection of the royal family. Buckingham Palace declined to comment and Andrew’s team did not respond.