Disgraced NFL star-turned-rapper Antonio Brown is sued AGAIN – for $500k by a music promoter

Former NFL bad boy Antonio Brown is accused of defrauding a Florida-based music producer over $500,000 in a string of incidents, including allegedly using rapper Lil Wayne’s name as a means of pocketing $100,000 .

Brown faces charges of breach of contract and defamation of music record label Secure The Bag Entertainment (STB), with whom he signed an “exclusive artist deal” in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Sarasota County Circuit. STB claims compensation on the basis of the aforementioned reasoning.

STB was founded and owned by Ryan Kane, who filed a separate, individual lawsuit against Brown two days earlier after he allegedly sold a $168,000 fake Richard Mille watch by the ex-NFL star.

In the most recent lawsuit, Brown is charged with a litany of unscrupulous acts, including attempts to “cheat” $100,000 STB in a collaboration between the record label and “one of the world’s most famous rap artists” for a feature film starring Brown on his own. song, Cracked — which brown? teased at Rolling Loud.

According to the New York Post, Kane has revealed that the artist in question is Lil Wayne. According to the suit, Brown had told Kane that the rapper would accept $250,000 for a feature and video on the song, which was to be paid for through Brown’s own label; CAB records.

Antonio Brown (left) being sued for $500,000 by music promoter Ryan Kane (right)

Kane named Lil Wayne as the artist at the center of Brown’s alleged ‘fraud’ attempt

Kane felt ‘pressured’, reportedly obliging Kane to write the check before putting an end to it, to which Brown threatened ‘the check better be good’. According to the lawsuit, Kane then contacted the “featured artist” record label, but was told he had agreed to a $150,000 deal, not the $250,000 Brown allegedly pushed.

When signing for STB, Brown is said to have received $150,000 and played at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles days later. Brown is said to have returned from California with an expense bill of $178,000, in which ‘the vast majority’ [was] grossly exaggerated or completely made up.’

Brown is also said to have sent a series of disparaging statements about and to members of STB. Speaking to a promoter in Chicago about a dispute with his label, Brown instructed him to “suck my dick,” tell them to pay there [sic] cheap bills white boys.’

The ex-NFL star has been trying to build a music career since he was cut from Tampa in January

Brown won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season vs. the Chiefs

Brown lives a colorful life, but has fallen somewhat out of favor since his NFL career

According to the lawsuit against an unspecified person at STB, Brown said ‘as far as I understand’ [sic] you don’t tell me anything so don’t use my name and don’t post my picture.

Despite Brown’s wishes, posts about him and founder, Kane, still persist on STB’s Instagram page. The label’s lawsuit follows shortly after Kane’s individual case against the former Buccaneers wide receiver for allegedly selling a fake watch.

It is alleged that Brown sold him the watch “on or about July 27, 2022” knowing the watch was not authentic. According to TMZ, the watch was only worth “a few hundred dollars.” According to the suit, Kane transferred $160,000 to Brown’s company Boomin Productions, LLC after the deal.

Kane (left) and Brown were once on good terms prior to an argument over their deal

After a probable end to his football career, Brown has focused on becoming a rap star

Less than two months later, Kane is said to have taken the watch for appraisal in Miami, only to find out that it was a counterfeit and that Brown had bought it from Dubai, along with three other counterfeits from Richard Mille for less than $500 each. piece from a dealer.

Brown allegedly told Kane that the watch was an RM 011 model valued at “more than $400,000.” The watch that Kane thought he had bought was released in 2007 in collaboration with Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa.

The ex-Steeler, Raider and Patriot won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020 and is currently an NFL free agent after being cut by Tampa in January.