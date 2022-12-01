Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is grilled publicly for the first time

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands before the public for the first time since his company’s collapse and bankruptcy filing – leaving investors millions out of pocket

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has said he “made no attempt to commit fraud” and “made a lot of mistakes” when he went public for the first time since his company’s collapse and bankruptcy. fingers tapped and left billions of creditors out of pocket.

Bankman-Fried, who remains in the Bahamas, was interviewed via video link on the New York Times DealBook Summit by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Responding to allegations that he had spearheaded a “massive Ponzi scheme,” he said, “I was CEO of FTX, and that means no matter what, I had a duty to our stakeholders… to do them good.”

“I didn’t do that well, I made a lot of mistakes,” he added. “I haven’t tried to commit fraud with anyone.”

Nevertheless, Bankman-Fried repeatedly tried to distance himself from the implosion of FTX, which was once valued at $32 billion but filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance signed a bailout deal. had given up.

The liquidity crisis at FTX came after Bankman-Fried reportedly secretly moved $10 billion in FTX client funds to Alameda Research. At least $1 billion in customer funds have gone missing, according to Reuters.

Bankman-Fried, who resigned as CEO on the same day as the bankruptcy filing, claimed he was not aware of serious problems until November 6, the same day Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced his company would in-house FTX’s holdings. liquidate. crypto token.

“By the end of Nov. 6, we were collecting all the data…which of course should have been part of the dashboards I used to look at…and when we looked at that, there was a serious problem there,” said Bankman. – said Fried.

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried spoke via video link at the New York Times DealBook Summit Wednesday evening

Bankman-Fried added that he was “shocked” by the events of recent weeks that led to the company’s demise.

Bankman-Fried denies that he deliberately ‘mixed’ client money with his trading activities

One of the key questions asked in the interview included whether FTX and related hedge fund Alameda Research were inappropriately mixing client funds.

Alameda, which was run by Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s mistress, reportedly used FTX client deposits to back its transactions, a matter US regulators are investigating.

Bankman-Fried said Wednesday that he “has not attempted to mix funds” between the two companies.

He also tried to distance himself from Alameda – despite owning the company – saying he “didn’t run” the company because he had a “full-time job with FTX” and didn’t have “the bandwidth” to oversee both.

“I was nervous about a conflict of interest between the two,” he said. “I was pretty deliberate about not being involved in what happened at Alameda.”

Bankman-Fried also ignored questions about when the mixing of funds began.

Bankruptcy documents show that Alameda owes $4.1 billion for loans it made to “related parties,” including a $1 billion loan to Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried confirmed he would be speaking at the event, his first public appearance since he was declared bankrupt, as NY Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin put it: ‘nothing is off limits’

Deposed CEO says he no longer lives in the $30 million luxury Bahamas penthouse he shared with nine colleagues

Bankman-Fried, spotted by DailyMail.com last week on the balcony of his $30 million Bahamas penthouse for the first time since his imploding empire, said he no longer lives in the lavish corporate apartment he once shared with nine colleagues.

He did say he still lived somewhere in the Bahamas. Property records show that he personally owns a smaller apartment, worth up to $2 million, on Nassau’s north shore.

Bankman-Fried denied that he stayed in the Bahamas, where his country has been based for about a year, to evade the reach of authorities.

“I’ve been thinking about coming to the US,” he said.

When asked if he fears personal criminal liability, the former CEO paused in silence before replying, “There is a time and a place for me to think about myself and my own future. I don’t think this is it.’

When asked if his lawyers were in favor of him speaking out publicly, Bankman-Fried replied, “They certainly aren’t.”

“I have a duty to talk, I have a duty to explain what happened,” he said.

Bankman-Fried insisted he had not hidden any money and that his personal finances had been reduced to “almost nothing” with only one working credit card in his name.

Bankman-Fried was spotted last week by DailyMail.com on the balcony of his $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas. He said he doesn’t live there anymore, but is staying somewhere in the Bahamas

Bankman-Fried denies reports of FTX’s wild, drug-fueled work culture

Bankman-Fried was also criticized for reports that FTX’s corporate culture was rife with illicit amphetamine use and characterized by tangled romantic relationships between employees.

“There were no wild parties here, when we had parties we played board games,” he insisted.

“Twenty percent of people would drink a quarter beer each and the rest of us would drink nothing,” said Bankman-Fried.

“I can’t talk about anyone else,” he added of drug use, saying that he himself was “prescribed different things at different times to help with focus and concentration,” but that he had only taken the drugs as prescribed.

Throughout the interview, Bankman-Fried characterized his failings at FTX as unintentional, the product of incomplete knowledge and poor foresight, rather than deliberately malicious.

“Of course I wish I spent more time dwelling on the downsides and less time thinking about the upsides,” he said.

The implosion of FTX marked a stunning fall from grace for the 30-year-old entrepreneur who propelled a cryptocurrency boom to a net worth Forbes set at $26.5 billion a year ago.

After the launch of FTX in 2019, he became an influential political donor and pledged to donate most of his earnings to charitable causes.

Since FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried has moved away from the image he previously portrayed in media interviews and on Capitol Hill.

He recently told a Vox reporter that his advocacy of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies was “just PR,” and that his discussions about industry ethics were at least partially a cover.

Earlier on Wednesday, the summit featured extensive talks with “newsmakers,” including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, former Vice President Mike Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yellen told Sorkin during an extended discussion that the collapse of FTX was a “Lehman moment” for the crypto industry. She added that cryptocurrencies were “highly risky assets” – and she remained skeptical about the unregulated industry.

It’s a Lehman moment in crypto. And crypto is big enough that we’ve had significant damage to investors and especially to people who are not very knowledgeable about the risks they face, and that’s a very bad thing,” she said.

Yellen added that she had not met Bankman-Fried in person. ‘I’ve never met him. I don’t think I’ll start now either.’

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also spoke to Sorkin earlier in the day, revealing that the investment firm had invested $24 million in failed FTX. He added that the company’s collapse was the result of bad behavior and not just mismanagement.

Fink said the investments were made on behalf of BlackRock’s clients through a fund, and did not rule out the company being misled.

‘Could we have been misled? Until we have more facts, I won’t speculate.’