Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hired former DC regulators to serve as head of the SEC.

During his tenure as CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried hired a handful of former federal regulators who put him in touch with officials at the agency he hoped would ultimately regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

The 30-year-old, who was arrested this month on multiple fraud charges, hired former regulators as his top deputies, including Ryne Miller, who previously served as legal counsel to Gary Gensler. Gensler was at the time chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and now chairs the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Miller helped arrange for the SBF to meet and share a meal with former CFTC commissioner Dan Berkovitz, who is now SEC general counsel, according to emails obtained by the SBF. Los Angeles Times.

Sam Bankman-Fried, before his astonishing fall and arrest, purported to be a fiscally responsible business manager advocating for more regulation of his industry.

Gary Gensler, now chairman of the SEC, was the chairman of the CFTC when a handful of former FTX employees worked in that office.

In October 2021, Miller hosted a dinner party between Bankman-Fried and Berkovitz at DC’s high-end Indian restaurant Rasika.

Email records indicate that Berkovitz reimbursed Miller for his share of the $50 meal.

The SEC declined to comment on Berkovitz’s role in the ongoing case against Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees.

As the media investigation into Berkovitz’s role in FTX heated up this month, he abruptly announced his resignation from the SEC, effective January 31, 2023.

Other FTX employees, including Mark Wetjen, the company’s former head of regulatory policy and strategy and current head of FTX affiliate LedgerX, contacted CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam in August 2021.

‘I’m dropping by to find some time to discuss with you a LedgerX matter of considerable urgency.

‘Can you please accept a request to have a brief discussion about this? Thank you so much for considering,” she wrote.

Hours later, the meeting was scheduled.

Dennis Kelleher, president of financial regulation nonprofit Better Markets, told the Los Angeles Times: “These few emails show that the CFTC had an open-door policy to meet basically whenever FTX wanted to meet, even [with] the then interim president.’

“FTX hired former CFTC officials for the purpose, obviously, of accessing and influencing the CFTC, where FTX had a sweeping proposal pending to drastically change the structure and operations of clearinghouses,” he said.

Wetjen previously served as acting chairman and commissioner at the CFTC after being nominated by former President Obama.

Mark Wetjen, formerly FTX’s head of regulatory policy and strategy and current director of FTX affiliate LEdgerX, was a former CFTC commissioner.

Dan Berkovitz, who abruptly announced his departure from the SEC this month, previously served as a CTFC commissioner and met the SBF for dinner on at least one occasion.

On December 1, following the collapse of FTX, Behnam told the Senate Agriculture Committee that he had met with SBF on multiple occasions to discuss consideration of FTX’s clearinghouse application.

Clearinghouses are financial institutions established to facilitate the exchange of payments, securities transactions, or derivatives. Its purposes are to reduce the risk that a company will default on its trade settlement obligations with another company.

Essentially, a clearinghouse is designed to ensure that a transaction takes place between a buyer and a seller.

Behman said Bankman-Fried had taken a “dogged approach” to FTX’s clearinghouse application.

‘There were very, very strong feelings about this app. And I felt that I needed to commit as the president of the agency that met directly with FTX and Mr. Bankman-Fried,’ he told the Senate.

Rostin Behnam, the current CTFC chairman, testified before Congress earlier this month that he was involved with FTX officials primarily to discuss the company’s clearinghouse application.

SBF was arrested on December 12 and extradited to the US last week, before flying to California with his parents, where he will remain under house arrest until his next court date.

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on December 13, but was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12.

In prepared In written testimony, Bankman-Fried planned to tell the committee that he had been pressured to sign Chapter 11 bankruptcy papers for his company and release control of FTX.

“Most of that pressure came from Ryne Miller,” SBF wrote.

He wrote that the attorneys overseeing the bankruptcy, from the firm Sullivan & Cromwell, also pressured him to sign.

‘They also called many of my friends, co-workers and family… some of whom were emotionally damaged by the pressure. Some of them came to me, crying,” she wrote.

Last week, Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, where he spent several nights in a notoriously gruesome prison.

He quickly made a Manhattan court appearance before flying to California, where he will remain under house arrest at his parents’ $4 million Stanford home until his next hearing.