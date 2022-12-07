Disgraced FTX boss reportedly pushed for $100M deal with Taylor Swift

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of crypto exchange FXT, was reportedly working on a huge sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift before the company collapsed.

Bankman-Fried was adamant about going through with the deal, which would have been worth $100 million to Swift in three years, even as his top advisers urged him to reconsider. CNBC reported Wednesday, citing three people close to FTX.

The proposal apparently fell apart shortly before FTX, once valued at $32 billion, imploded last month and filed for bankruptcy amid allegations that money had been embezzled from customers.

Representatives for Swift and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to requests for comment from DailyMail.com.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of crypto exchange FXT, reportedly engaged in a huge sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift before the company collapsed

Bankman-Fried was said to be adamant about going through with the deal, which would have been worth $100 million to Swift over three years, even as his top advisers urged him to reconsider.

Prior to its demise, FTX was known for its celebrity A-list partners, including sponsorship deals with the likes of Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and Larry David.

Bankman-Fried also signed a 19-year, $135 million deal with the NBA’s Miami Heat for naming rights to the team’s arena.

“Partnerships were an area that was more contentious and on the fringes that I originally favored and eventually started pushing back new ones,” Bankman-Fried told CNBC, who declined to comment on the Swift negotiations.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried has hired high-profile white-collar lawyer Mark S. Cohen to represent him amid ongoing investigations into the sudden demise of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried, 30, who was once touted as a budding entrepreneur after A-list celebrities endorsed his company, is being questioned by U.S. and Bahamian authorities over whether he mismanaged funds that caused investors to lose billions of dollars last month and file for bankruptcy.

He has now hired Cohen, of the law firm Cohen & Gresser, to represent him, Bankman-Fried’s spokesman Mark Botnick told Reuters, noting that David Mills, a professor at Stanford Law School, will speak on the matter.

Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen appeared in an FTX commercial last year. They are named in a class action lawsuit alleging that the company’s collapse cost consumers $11 billion

Cohen, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, made a name for himself when he recently defended British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell in her human trafficking trial.

FTX has been secretly transferring client funds to its affiliate trading firm Alameda Research to fill a shortfall at the crypto trading firm, Reuters previously reported.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that senior FTX officials knew the crypto exchange had dipped into its clients’ funds to help Alameda meet its obligations.

Speaking virtually last week at the New York Times Dealbook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bankman-Fried said he was not knowingly mixing customer money on FTX with money from Alameda Research.

“I’ve never tried to commit fraud,” said Bankman-Fried, adding that he doesn’t believe he is criminally liable.