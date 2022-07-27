Disgraced former player agent Ricky Nixon allegedly elbowed ACA reporter Seb Costello

Disgraced former player agent Ricky Nixon reportedly assaulted Channel 9 news reporter Seb Costello after confronting his latest controversial business venture

Disturbing footage shows Nixon lashing out at Costello from A Current Affair, who seemingly elbows him in the face.

Aaudio of Nixon who later confronted Costello after the alleged attack was heard during a live crossover on Melbourne’s 3AW radio Wednesday afternoon.

Costello had been on the phone with Dee Dee Dunleavy from outside Nixon’s Port Melbourne home on Bay Street—just outside Melbourne’s CBD—when Nixon heard the reporter yell insultingly.

If looks could kill: disgraced former player agent Ricky Nixon in Port Melbourne after another scandal

ACA news dog Seb Costello claims he interviewed Ricky Nixon when he attacked

Saint Kilda School girl Kim Ametoglou – aka Kim Duthie – toppled Ricky Nixon in 2011 in the first of many scandals

Nixon had appeared on the front page of Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper on Wednesday after his latest health venture was knocked down by Australian Medical Association Victoria president Roderick McRae.

Nixon announced this week that he was accepting bookings after partnering to offer IV infusions for $350 for those who want “a completely revitalized life and feeling.”

The disgraced former players’ agent’s latest venture follows the launch of his ‘ambulance’ to provide mobile health services during the Covid pandemic.

Costello told 3AW the matter would be reported to the police.

“There is a video of this on our A Current Affair cameras that we will provide to the police,” he said.

“I’ll be careful how I characterize it, but during the conversation with Mr. Nixon his elbow made contact with my jaw… I think it’s true to say I didn’t headbutt anyone’s elbow.”

An obviously deranged Costello, the son of former sweetheart Peter Costello, told Dunleavy that he had never had such an encounter in his career as a reporter.

Channel 7 reporter Tegan Dolling was also on the scene during the alleged attack, Costello said.

Nixon has been trying to reinvent himself as a man who cares about the community

Nixon and fiancé Melissa Huynh

The photo that Nixon undone in 2011. Kim Duthie had snapped him into his jocks in a hotel room.

As the live interview continued, Nixon was heard berating Costello.

“Mr. Nixon, calm down,” Costello heard him say over disturbing live audio.

“We can de-escalate it, but you have to move out of my space please.”

As Dunleavy continued to search for answers, he heard Nixon jump up again and insisted that Costello hang up the phone and talk to him instead.

“Mr. Nixon, we’re not going to do anything because you said so,” Costello said to Nixon, who didn’t seem to want to accept no for an answer.

‘No, stand back. Stand back,” Costello demanded as Nixon appeared to be approaching.

“Still hang around with that pedophile. With that young boy… associated with that pedophile,” Nixon is heard saying in the background.

Costello eventually managed to free himself from the situation.

He declined to comment when the Daily Mail Australia contacted him on Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, Nixon had been furious at the public beating his new venture had received.

In a rant on Facebook, Nixon lashed out at Mr McCrae and the media.

“I’m looking forward to kicking the head of the Medical Association Roderick McCrae back today if he has to apologize,” he wrote.

Seb Costello has a long history of tackling hard news stories

Nixon gives ‘the bird’ outside the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in 2018. He had committed a traffic violation

“We don’t sit on our fat ass in an office stealing tax money, we are on the road most days helping the community.

‘When was the last time you visited Ararat Benalla Sale Echuca & Castlemaine to do community health checks??

“Of course you could have paid me a courtesy call before you opened your big bastard to check your facts.”

The former AFL player, who played for St Kilda and Hawthorn, has a history of meeting reporters.

In 2013, Nixon was leaving a cafe in Port Melbourne when he threw hot coffee on Nine News reporter Dougal Beatty.

Another time, he threw coffee at a court photographer after a dirty diatribe.

That followed the furious player manager’s first slump after he was told an alcohol interlock had to be fitted to his car for a year.

Nixon had become the most powerful player-agent in the game from the 1990s to the 2000s, representing the game’s top talent, when he was spectacularly overthrown.

Kimberley Ametoglou, leaked nude photos of St Kilda players, as well as a photo of Nixon in his underwear in a hotel room with her in 2011, when she was just 17.

Ms. Ametoglou, known at the time as Kim Duthie, revealed that she was preparing to release a ‘graphic’ tell-all book.

The hotel room incident marked the beginning of a rapid decline for Nixon, who has admitted to becoming heavily dependent on alcohol when his business collapsed.

Since then, he has appeared in the press on several lawsuits.

In 2019, he started Vital Health Checks mobile medical clinic, visiting offices and workplaces in a van to give busy employees 20 minutes of physical and mental checkups.

He had his own mental health issues in October 2019 when he was taken to hospital after making suicidal threats.