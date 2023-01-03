Disgraced Crypto Chief Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to FTX Fraud

Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to orchestrating what has been called “one of the largest financial frauds in American history.”

The former head of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court where he faces fraud and money laundering charges that, if convicted, could land him in prison for up to 115 years.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested in the Bahamas last month before being extradited to the US on charges that he stole billions from the exchange’s clients to offset losses at his Alameda hedge fund. Research, as well as buying luxurious properties and paying millions in politics. donations

Plea: Disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges

The former cryptocurrency wunderkind, at one point worth almost £22 billion and shared speaking stages with Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, suffered a spectacular fall from grace when FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after trying to raise £8,000. millions of pounds sterling in funding. failed.

Following his extradition to the US, Bankman-Fried was released after posting bail of £200 million, one of the highest in US history.

His lawyers have requested that the names of the two people who signed as guarantors for his bail, along with Bankman-Fried and his parents, be redacted to protect them from possible harassment, sparking speculation that wealthy individuals may be backing him.