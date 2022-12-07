Disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried tried to sign Taylor Swift for $100m

[noscript_1]

Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to land a whopping $100 million (£82 million) sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift to promote his crypto currency exchange FTX.

Bankman-Fried was a big fan of ‘Tay Tay’ – as she is known by her fans – and FTX had discussions with the pop singer about closing a blockbuster deal.

But the talks fizzled out just months before the dramatic stock market crash last month that left millions of customers out of money.

Target: FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried was a big fan of pop singer Taylor Swift (pictured) and wanted to sign her to promote the cryptocurrency exchange

The 30-year-old entrepreneur also wanted to sign a commercial deal with Swift that would allow fans to use non-exchangeable tokens to pay for the singer’s live concerts.

Bankman-Fried courted the rich and famous, and FTX struck deals with American soccer legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen, as well as Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka and American basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry.

Swift would have been a major scalp for Bankman-Fried, who also rubbed shoulders with Tony Blair and Bill Clinton.

But internally, according to the Financial Times, many senior executives opposed the deal and urged Bankman-Fried to end his pursuit of Swift, describing the nine-figure sum as “prices on the front of the football shirt”.

Skeptics also questioned whether the singer, who is the second most-streamed artist on Spotify this year, would reach the target demographic for would-be cryptocurrency traders.

Swift is one of the best-selling artists in the US and her latest hit Anti-Hero has topped the charts for the past six weeks.

After collapsing early last month, FTX has been accused of misusing client money by spending millions on advertising and sponsorship.

It splashed out £111 million to secure the naming rights for Miami’s basketball stadium and £16 million on an ad campaign that featured Brady and Bundchen last fall.

It also managed to attract comedian and actor Larry David who described FTX as ‘a safe and easy way to get into crypto’.