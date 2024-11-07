Disgraced chef Pete Evans’ wild post as bird nests in his mullet while he walks around shirtless in Byron Bay after celebrating Trump’s US election win

Disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans has stripped naked again for a bizarre social media post.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge, 51, took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of a wild bird nesting in his unkempt mullet.

The video, taken by his wife Nicola, shows a shirtless Evans walking around his property in Byron Bay as the little bird rests on his blonde locks.

The celebrity chef then sat on the grass as the bird chirped before pooping in his hair.

“He just blessed you with a little extra luck,” Nicola can be heard telling her husband.

It comes after Evans went shirtless on Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.

He showed off his gray chest hair as he enjoyed a gin and tonic and a cigarette, all while wearing Trump’s iconic red ‘MAGA’ hat.

“Another fantastic day,” she captioned the post, along with three orange heart emojis.

His fans flooded Pete’s comments section with messages of joy and congratulations.

‘The first time I smiled and meant it for a long time. Come on!!!!’ wrote one.

“Now to make Australia great again,” another added.

Pete first decided to trade in his clean-cut hairstyle for a mullet in June 2023.

Once a star of the small screen, Pete has all but faded into obscurity in recent years, following a series of controversies stemming from his belief in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

After being banned from several major social media sites, Pete now communicates with his fan base via Telegram, an encrypted messaging app often used by conspiracy theorists to spread their beliefs.

Pete’s new look is a far cry from the squeaky-clean image he maintained while starring on cooking show Seven My Kitchen Rules.

In fact, the once-young restaurant owner appears to have aged decades since he left his television career two years ago.

In May 2020, it was announced that Pete had parted ways with Channel Seven after 10 years as a judge on MKR alongside Manu Feildel.

The former My Kitchen Rules judge seemed a far cry from his days as a razor-sharp TV star. Photographed in 2010

It effectively marked his break from the mainstream after years of flirting with outlandish ideas during his tenure at the network.

Now free from the contractual constraints of mainstream television, Pete began spreading his unscientific beliefs about vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic on social media.

Pete was banned from Facebook for sharing misinformation in December 2020.

He was also dropped by 15 sponsors and companies in the span of 48 hours last November after posting a neo-Nazi meme on social media.